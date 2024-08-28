Emily Bader stars in “My Lady Jane,” a new TV series on Amazon. The Amazon Original period drama was cancelled, but fans of the series are rallying behind a virtual petition “demanding” it get saved.

“My Lady Jane” fans have launched an online campaign urging Amazon Prime Video to release a second season of the TV series.

The Amazon Original period drama was cancelled nearly two months after the release of the first season — but fans of the series are rallying behind a virtual petition “demanding Amazon Prime to renew ‘My Lady Jane’ for a second season.”

The petition, published on Change.org, has raked in more than 46,220 signatures, just shy of its goal for 50,000.

“‘My Lady Jane,’ the fascinating adaptation on Amazon Prime has garnered widespread acclaim and quickly built a passionate fan base. After a successful first season, viewers are undoubtedly craving a follow-up,” begins the “Save ‘My Lady Jane’” petition statement.

The statement continues: “Renewing ‘My Lady Jane’ would not just please fans, it would also generate a significant amount of traffic and viewership benefits for the streaming platform. We are calling upon Amazon Prime to listen to the voices of fans around the globe and confirm the renewal of ‘My Lady Jane’ for a second season.”

The coalition of fans didn’t stop there.

In addition to the virtual petition, the “Save My Lady Jane” alliance launched a Linktree which urges fans to donate to a GoFundMe and share positive reviews of the series on IMDB, Prime Video and Rotten Tomatoes. It also provides email templates fans can use to write Amazon COO Albert Cheng, asking him to give the series a second life.

“At the time of writing this email ... as a devoted fan base we should be preparing to celebrate the 2nd month anniversary of the release of My Lady Jane, hailed by critics as one of the best shows of 2024,” reads one of the email templates. “We are instead, cruelly, grieving the loss of the show which was cut short unexpectedly before it had a chance to thrive and grow its audience.”

Based on the young adult comedy by Cynthia Hand, “My Lady Jane” tells a revised history of Lady Jane Grey, who was queen of England for just nine days before being deposed by the late King Edward VI’s half sister, Mary.

The official logline for the series describes the series as, “an epic tale of true love and high adventure set in an alt-universe of action, history, fantasy, comedy, romance, and rompy-pompy. Buckle up,” per Variety.

Why was ‘My Lady Jane’ cancelled?

After its first season, “My Lady Jane” failed to get renewed by Amazon Prime.

“Thank you to everyone who watched ‘My Lady Jane’ since it came out seven weeks ago,” showrunner Gemma Burgess wrote on Instagram in wake of the series’ cancellation. “I am sorry and sad we can’t give you more.”

Although the series was successful among critics and fans (it boasts a 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes), it was unable to grow a broad enough audience to justify an additional season, reports Deadline. The series never climbed to Nielsen’s Top 10 weekly streaming rankings for originals.

What is ‘My Lady Jane’ rated?

“My Lady Jane” is rated TV-14 for some language, sexual content and mild nudity.

Where can I watch ‘My Lady Jane’?

All eight episodes of “My Lady Jane” are streaming on Prime Video.