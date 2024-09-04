Eugene Levy, left, and Dan Levy appear at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. Eugene and Dan Levy were announced to be the hosts of the 76th Emmy Awards.

Eugene and Dan Levy are making history as the first father-son duo to host the Emmy Awards. But this isn’t the first time they’ve made waves at the awards show.

In 2020, both Levys won major awards for their roles in the TV series “Schitt’s Creek.”

Eugene won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, while Dan took home the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series, per the Emmys. They accepted their awards remotely due to the pandemic.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” the Levys said in a joint statement.

Television Academy Chair Chris Abrego expressed his excitement about the historic hosting duo.

“Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged,” Abrego said. “I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

The first promo for their hosting gig has already dropped, showcasing their signature familial banter, centered around their iconic bushy eyebrows.

Eugene Levy’s Emmy nomination

In addition to hosting, Eugene Levy has been nominated for outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special for his Apple TV+ series, “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy.”

The series, which includes an episode filmed in Utah, follows Levy as he steps outside his comfort zone to explore unique locations around the world.

In an interview with the Deseret News, Levy called the experience “spiritual.”

“This landscape is as alien looking as anything I’ve ever seen,” Levy said in the Utah episode. “There’s just a lot of nothing. So much nothing — and me. This is my first time in the desert and I can honestly say it doesn’t hold too much appeal for me.”

Levy’s perspective broadens over the course of the episode, particularly through his interactions with the Navajo people.

“The landscape and the Navajo Nation ... you can’t have one without the other, right? Because both have just been there for thousands of years,” he told The Deseret News.

Levy is also appearing in the fourth season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” the third season of which has been nominated for 21 Emmys this year, according to Vanity Fair.

Dan Levy’s growing list of projects

Since the success of “Schitt’s Creek,” Dan Levy has appeared in several films and TV shows, including Disney’s “Haunted Mansion,” HBO’s “The Idol,” and Netflix’s comedy series “Sex Education.”

He has also expanded his talent outside of acting. In 2022, Levy launched his own production company, Not A Real Production Company.

Under a deal with Netflix, he produced, directed and wrote his first film, “Good Grief,” which he also starred in. The movie follows a man on a soul-searching journey after the unexpected death of his husband.

According to IMDb, Eugene Levy is also set to produce, write and star in the animated Hulu series “Standing By,” an adult comedy that follows gossiping guardian angels as they protect and learn from their human charges.