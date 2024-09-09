"Wheel of Fortune" co-hosts Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest on the set of "Wheel of Fortune." Seacrest made his hosting debut on Sept. 9.

The excitement on the “Wheel of Fortune” set Monday night was palpable — and not just because it was the start of a brand new season.

For the first time in four decades, a new face greeted the millions of viewers tuning in to the show.

What happened during Ryan Seacrest’s Wheel of Fortune’ hosting debut

“And now, together for the first time, here are the stars of our show: Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White,” the “Wheel of Fortune” announcer said at the start of the program.

As the co-hosts made their entrance from behind a set of lit-up doors — a new addition to the show — White officially welcomed Seacrest, who has hosted “American Idol” for two decades, to “Wheel.”

“So happy to be here,” he said, as the three contestants jumped and clapped in support.

And then Seacrest turned to the camera and spoke to viewers for the first time: “I still can’t believe my luck, being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you, and of course, my good friend Vanna White. Thank you for the very warm welcome,” he said. “Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is a dream job. I’ve been a fan of this show since I was a kid watching it in Atlanta with my family, and I know how special it is that ‘Wheel’ has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years. And I’m just so grateful to be invited here. I also know I’ve got some very big shoes to fill. So, let’s play ‘Wheel of Fortune.’”

Some of the early puzzles in the game indicated the significance of the episode — including “Opening night” and “There’s a first time for everything.”

At the end of the episode, when the game’s winner, Terry Watson, was visibly disappointed after missing out on an additional $40,000 in the bonus round, Seacrest patted him on the back: “You’ve got over $25,000 in cash and prizes and great trips. Thank you for being here on my first night.”

Overall, Seacrest seemed right at home as he interacted with the contestants and kept the game moving. And that’s largely a reflection of the preparation he put in ahead of the big moment.

How Ryan Seacrest prepared for ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Seacrest, a veteran host who has been affiliated with a number of shows over the year, told USA Today that he practiced hosting “Wheel of Fortune” for months with mock games and contestants.

He sifted through hundreds of “Wheel” episodes, observed White and longtime host Pat Sajak on set and sought out their advice. He read the rule book and made flashcards of the rules. He even had a miniature version of the wheel, built by the show’s executive producer, that he’d practice with as he traveled for work, per Variety.

“They brought a computer with a screen that had the board and all the sound effects, so I could get a feel for it,” he told Variety. “The full-size wheel is harder to operate than it looks. It’s heavy. I almost fell over trying to spin it.”

Seacrest’s hosting debut came just a couple of days after Sajak won his fourth Emmy for outstanding game show host. Sajak’s win on Saturday marked his first Emmy in 26 years, People reported.

“No one can beat Pat Sajak,” Seacrest told USA Today. “He’s a legend and icon. I can’t be Pat, I can be me. And I can hopefully make it as fun and seamless as possible. That’s all I can hope for.”

But Sajak, 77, isn’t completely done with “Wheel.” He still has one more season at the helm of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” which airs beginning Oct. 7, Variety reported. He’ll also stay on as a “Wheel of Fortune” consultant for the next three years, per Deadline.