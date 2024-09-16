Jeff Probst stars as the host of "Survivor." The next season of “Survivor” premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Have you ever had that dream where you’re stuck on an island with a bunch of people you don’t really know and you have to compete to stay alive? That dream is reality for the select few who are chosen to compete on “Survivor.”

The reality show, which has run since 2000, is set to debut its 47th season this week.

The new “Survivor” season was filmed in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji for the 15th consecutive season. Contestants competed in battles of will, strength and wits, all the while trying to form relationships with their peers and not be voted off the island.

The show will kick off with a two-hour episode, then 90-minute episodes will come each week.

When does ‘Survivor’ start?

The next season of “Survivor” premieres on Wednesday. That’s Sept. 18, to be clear.

Where to watch ‘Survivor’

“Survivor” is available on Paramount+ and CBS.

If you feel like binging past seasons, you can also find them on Paramount+.

What do ‘Survivor’ winners get?

The grand prize in “Survivor” is $1 million. Contestants stay “alive” by not getting voted off the island. When it’s down to three contestants standing, those who have been voted out choose between the three remaining and crown the champion.

Each episode features challenges where teams or individuals compete for prizes that will help them survive on the island — often food, supplies or excursions, such as spa days or visits to restaurants.

“One Glorious and Perfect Episode” – Eighteen new castaways will be abandoned on the breathtaking islands of Fiji, where they must learn to adapt or they will be voted out. Tribes must quickly pick up the pieces in the first challenge of the season to earn a pot, machete and flint. Then, two castaways are chosen to go on a journey to find the X that marks the spot, on the two-hour season premiere of the 47th edition of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer. Pictured (L-R): Tiyana Hallums, Caroline Vidmar, and Sue Smey. | ROBERT VOETS

What’s the best strategy to use on ‘Survivor?’

A multitude of strategies have proven successful on “Survivor,” but they all have one thing in common: balance.

If you are a weak link when it comes to challenges, your tribe will vote you off the island quickly. However, if you dominate every challenge, you’ll get voted off when it switches from tribes to individuals.

At the same time, you have to be aware of alliances. If people think you’re friends with everyone, they might see you as a threat and vote you off the island. But if people dislike you, they’ll want to get rid of you, so they’ll vote you off.

Contestants must also be aware that if they wrong too many people, they will not have enough people to vote for them in the season finale.

The show’s motto really fits: “Outwit. Outplay. Outlast.”