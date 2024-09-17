Safeway, the leading banner operated by Albertsons Companies, has partnered with avid philanthropist and top digital creator MrBeast, AKA Jimmy Donaldson, on the latest challenge to hit the popular YouTube channel. Available to watch now, the “Survive in a Grocery Store” video shows MrBeast challenging a contestant to see how many days he can live inside a Safeway grocery store. Every day the man remains in the store, he wins $10,000 but there’s a catch. He must choose $10,000 worth of products to donate to local charities each day as well. The “Survive in a Grocery Store” video is live now on the MrBeast YouTube channel and has been translated into 14 languages across the globe.

MrBeast teamed up with Logan Paul and KSI to create Lunchly, a prepackaged lunch that includes a Prime drink and Feastables candy bar. The on-the-go lunch pack will be a fierce competitor to Lunchables, the longstanding champion of the prepackaged lunch game.

The lunch packs come in three varieties and bring together MrBeast’s snack brand, Feastables, with Logan Paul and KSI’s beverage brand Prime drink. The trio came together in the hopes of creating a fun and healthy meal option, targeted at kids.

“We’re bringing the biggest creators together to do something that’s never been done — disrupt the lunch market for kids with healthier, better-tasting options,” MrBeast said in statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Lunchly is all about giving kids a fun, grab-and-go meal that’s not just delicious, but also good for them. We’re here to change what lunchtime looks like for the next generation.”

Lunchly debuted on Monday as the latest endeavor MrBeast — known formally as Jimmy Donaldson — has made to expand his brand outside YouTube. Donaldson launched Feastables, a snack and chocolate brand, in 2022, as reported by The Deseret News.

He also owns BeastBurger and is involved in an upcoming reality competition series, “Beast Games.”

Did MrBeast copy Lunchables?

Some people on X are claiming that MrBeast and his partners “ripped off” Lunchables.

While there are several notable similarities between Lunchly and Lunchables, Lunchables is not the only brand in the business of prepackaged meals. Hillshire, Simple Truth, Armour, Oscar Meyer and other brands sell similar lunch packs, per Consumer Reports.

Lunchly has openly admitted to aiming to be a healthier alternative to Lunchables, the current leading brand in prepacked lunch.

“Our end game has always been to not only provide high quality products, but also healthier alternatives,” said Paul in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s why we’re entering the lunch grab-and-go market. It’s been dominated by Lunchables since we were kids ourselves and it’s time to provide a better option for those looking for a convenient, healthier choice.”

Lunchly openly compares the nutritional value of its meals to Lunchables on its website. According to the comparison chart, Lunchly has less sugar, more electrolytes, fewer calories and a comparable protein amount.

What are in the MrBeast Lunchly meals?

Each Lunchly pack comes with a Prime drink and a fun-sized Feastable candy bar. The Prime drink included in Lunchly meals is a hydration beverage, not a caffeinated one, so it is caffeine-free.

In addition to a drink and treat, Lunchly has three main course options:

The Pizza: Three cracker crusts, red sauce, pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.

Three cracker crusts, red sauce, pepperoni and shredded mozzarella. Fiesta Nachos: A tray of corn tortilla chips with two dip options — creamy queso blanco and tangy salsa.

A tray of corn tortilla chips with two dip options — creamy queso blanco and tangy salsa. Turkey Stack ‘Ems: Wheat crackers, cheddar cheese slices and turkey slices.

Lunchly aims to change “the grab-and-go game with an innovative approach that prioritizes quality ingredients and delicious flavors” with a “commitment to great quality and taste,” per Lunchly.

Where to buy Lunchly

Lunchly will be available at Albertsons and Kroger grocery stores soon.

To find a store near you that carries Lunchly, you can use the locator feature on the Lunchly site.