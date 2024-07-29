Jimmy Donaldson, the popular YouTube video maker who goes by MrBeast, wears a Lionel Messi jersey as he stands in a sideline box at the start of an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and CF Montreal Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Filming for MrBeast’s upcoming Amazon Prime game show, “Beast Games,” is underway, but the team behind it is facing allegations of poor conditions on set.

Some contestants and crew members have complained about a lack of food and water, safety issues and unfair games, according to Vital Vegas, a Vegas-based news outlet.

“Accounts from contestants range from people having a great time to something quite different,” per the report from Vital Vegas.

What is ‘Beast Games’?

In March, MrBeast, a prominent YouTuber whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, announced his plans for “Beast Games,” noting that it would be “the largest game show in history” and “an insane show,” per X.

“Beast Games” will feature 1,000 contestants and a $5 million cash prize, the largest cast and cash prize in game show history, reported Amazon Studios.

During an appearance on “The Colin and Samir Show,” Donaldson revealed vague details about the upcoming series. “Each one of these episodes will be bigger than the biggest YouTube video I’ve ever made. ... It’s gonna be pretty mind-blowing,” he said.

Donaldson has not responded to allegations surrounding “Beast Games.”

A MrBeast representative said allegations are “inaccurate,” per Vital Vegas.

‘Beast Games’ controversy

In July, “Beast Games” began a series of competitions to narrow down 2,000 potential contestants to 1,000, per Vital Vegas.

A few contestants told the outlet that they struggled to access food and water while participating in the show. Vital Vegas also spoke to an employee at a hospital in the area, who said they’d treated contestants who were injured during filming.

A MrBeast representative told Vital Vegas: “MrBeast was working on an upcoming video with three medical issues out of 2,000 participants. Two were medical events unrelated to the games or production, and one involved dehydration. There was plenty of water and electrolyte drinks on-site and a full medical staff. Personnel attended to the people immediately. They were all released shortly after and are doing well.”

Rosanna Pansino, a content creator, YouTuber, author and actress who has worked in entertainment and on sets for nearly two decades, said in a TikTok that she received several messages from crew members and contestants about the conditions on the filming of “Beast Games.”

“They presented it as though the game would be like ‘Squid Games,’ basically a type of game show where all the games are on an even playing field. That was not at all the case, all the games were about speed and strength,” a contestant told Pansino, per a TikTok clip.

The allegations presented in Pansino’s TikTok video are similar to those presented in the Vital Vegas report.

The MrBeast team has not responded to questions about the fairness of the “Beast Games” competitions.