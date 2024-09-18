For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 24 seasoned men in the prime of their lives will roll up their sleeves and step into the spotlight, all vying to make a lasting impression on Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos on ABC Wednesday Sept 18, 2024.

Joan Vassos, the first-ever “Golden Bachelorette” begins her televised journey to find love tonight.

Vassos, who is 61, stepped foot into “Bachelor Nation” as a contestant on season one of “The Golden Bachelor” starring Gerry Turner.

After making an encouraging connection with Turner, Vassos was abruptly called home to provide support for her postpartum daughter, as previously reported by The Deseret News.

But the grandmother of two wasn’t ready to give up on finding love. She knows that “The Bachelor” spinoff series is a “weird” way to find love and that most couples from the show split up, but she’s jumping in with both feet.

“I know that it’s a weird way to meet somebody,” Vassos told The New York Times. “I get all that, and I consider myself not a naïve person.”

She continued: “Everybody was like, ‘Yeah, this is going to be really embarrassing, but you go right ahead and do it’ ... ‘You deserve to find love.’”

Joan Vassos on losing her husband

In 2021, Joan Vassos lost her husband of 32 years to pancreatic cancer, per ABC. Vassos’ husband, John, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

“I kept saying, ‘He’s going to make it,’” Vassos told The New York Times. “‘He’s strong, he’s young, he can do it.’”

Days before he passed, John called Vassos to his bedside and told her he hoped she would one day look for a new partner.

“Now I get up on a Saturday morning and it’s so quiet,” Vassos told The New York Times. It took Vassos a couple years to feel comfortable re-entering the dating scene, but when she finally did, she discovered how measly the 60s and up dating scene is.

“When we’re this age, people expect us to take a back seat now,” she said. “A lot of us feel like we’re still kind of young, and that we’re not ready to take that back seat yet.”

A brief stint as a contestant on “The Golden Bachelor” with Gerry Turner gave Joan an opportunity to get back into dating. She went home early to attended to a family emergency, but was selected in May as the lead for the first season of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

“I’m not here to replace dad,” she told her children in a promo clip for the series. “I just want our family to be whole again.”

When does ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ start?

“Golden Bachelorette” premieres on Wednesday, Sept 18 at 7 p.m. MDT. Subsequent episodes will air every following Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Where to watch ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

“Golden Bachelorette” airs live on ABC. It is available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Who are the men on ‘Golden Bachelorette’?

Two dozen senior men — the average age of the men is 64 — will compete for Joan’s heart on “The Golden Bachelorette”

William ‘Bill’

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired videographer

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Robert ‘Bob’

Age: 66

Occupation: Chiropractor

Hometown: Marina Del Ray, California

Charles K.

Age: 62

Occupation: Portfolio manager

Hometown: Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Charles L.

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired financial analyst

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Charles ‘Chock’

Age: 60

Occupation: Insurance executive

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Christopher

Age: 64

Occupation: Contractor

Hometown: West Babylon, New York

Daniel ‘Dan’

Age: 64

Occupation: Private investigator

Hometown: Naples, California

David

Age: 68

Occupation: Rancher

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Gary

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired finance executive

Hometown: Palm Desert, California

Gil

Age: 60

Occupation: Educator

Hometown: Mission Viejo, California

Gregg

Age: 64

Occupation: Retired university VP

Hometown: Longboat Key, Florida

Guy

Age: 66

Occupation: ER doctor

Hometown: Reno, Nevada

John ‘Jack’

Age: 68

Occupation: Caterer

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Jonathan

Age: 61

Occupation: Shipping consultant

Hometown: Oakland, Iowa

Jordan

Age: 61

Occupation: Sales manager

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Keith

Age: 62

Occupation: Girl dad

Hometown: San Jose, California

Kenneth ‘Ken’

Age: 60

Occupation: Property management treasurer

Hometown: Peabody, Massachusetts

Kim

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired Navy captain

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Mark

Age: 57

Occupation: Army veteran

Hometown: Leesville, Louisiana

Micheal

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired banking CEO

Hometown: Denver, North Carolina

Pablo

Age: 63

Occupation: Retired UN agency director

Hometown: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Pascal

Age: 69

Occupation: Salon owner

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Ralph ‘RJ’

Age: 66

Occupation: Financial advisor

Hometown: Irvine, California

Thomas

Age: 62

Occupation: Fire department chief

Hometown: New York, New York