Three men named Charles, a father to a former “Bachelor” contestant, another Gary (spelled differently than “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner) and 19 other men are eager to compete for “Golden Bachelorette” Joan Vassos’ heart.

The 24 senior men — the average age of the men is 64 — were revealed by ABC on Tuesday as the selected contestants for the debut season of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Vassos, who is 61, was a contestant on the first season of “The Golden Bachelor” with bachelor Gerry Turner. Despite a promising connection with Turner, Vassos chose to leave the show prematurely to take care of her daughter, who was suffering from a medical emergency.

She is a mother of four and a grandmother of two. She lost her husband of 32 years to pancreatic cancer, per ABC. Vassos works as a private school administrator and likes to cook, spend time with her dog and listen to Elton John.

“I’m very picky about a man being a gentleman,” Vassos said in a promo clip for the upcoming series. “Somebody with a big heart. Somebody who is generous. And also somebody who is humble.”

Who are the men competing for Vassos’ heart in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

Here are the 24 contestants on “The Golden Bachelorette,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

William ‘Bill’

Bill is a divorced father and romantic, who is ready to fall in love again. “I am Latin; romance is in my blood!” he said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The retired videographer has two daughters, loves playing the guitar and is hopeful he will find love on “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired videographer

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Robert ‘Bob’

Surfer, chiropractor and Pixar fan, Bob, is looking for a patient and loving woman to fall in love with.

Bob is divorced and is ready for a second chance a love.

Age: 66

Occupation: Chiropractor

Hometown: Marina Del Ray, California

Charles K.

Charles K. is prepared to show that men over 60 “still have game, charm and swag,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

The portfolio manager loves to travel, values family, fashion and his relationships with his five children.

Age: 62

Occupation: Portfolio manager

Hometown: Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Charles L.

Originally from rural China, Charles L. — a father of two — is ready to find love for a second time.

Charles L. is a retired financial analyst and fan of Britney Spears; he dreams of one day seeing the pop star perform live.

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired financial analyst

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennslyvania

Charles ‘Chock’

The third and final Charles competing for Vassos’ heart goes by “Chock.” He is a business owner, father, pet owner to a black lab and fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He believes you can fall in love at any age and enjoys being in a romantic relationship.

Age: 60

Occupation: Insurance executive

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Christopher

Christoper has three kids and seven grandchildren.

He owns a construction company and likes cooking healthy meals; he hopes he can show off his cooking skills for Vassos.

Age: 64

Occupation: Contractor

Hometown: West Babylon, New York

Daniel ‘Dan’

Dan, who’s recently been unlucky in love, is ready to find the person he wants to grow old with.

He values his relationships with his two daughters and his sister and enjoys going to the farmers market.

Age: 64

Occupation: Private investigator

Hometown: Naples, California

David

David took a 16-year dating break to focus on raising his children, but he is finally ready to focus to on finding love.

David loves spontaneous trips and is looking for a woman he can travel with.

Age: 68

Occupation: Rancher

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Gary

Gary, the godson of eight-time Grammy winner Tina Turner, also has a talent for singing and dancing. A father of two, Gary enjoys his retirement in Palm Deseret, but he has a dry dating life.

He hopes to own a home in the south of France — a place he could share with a woman he loves.

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired finance executive

Hometown: Palm Desert, California

Gil

Gil, a father of two, dreams of retiring soon and moving to Hawaii, where he can hopefully share retired life with a lovely wife.

He loves holding hands and enjoys going to comedy clubs.

Age: 60

Occupation: Educator

Hometown: Mission Viejo, California

Gregg

Gregg and his three daughters love keeping up with “Bachelor Nation” shows as a family.

He has a dog named FlipFlop and considers himself a well-read guy with a great sense of humor.

Age: 64

Occupation: Retired university VP

Hometown: Longboat Key, Florida

Guy

An emergency room doctor, Guy assures fan he is not the “grumpy old man” type, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Guy loves spending time with his four children and grandchild and is ready to find the women he’ll spend the rest of his life with.

Age: 66

Occupation: ER doctor

Hometown: Reno, Nevada

John ‘Jack’

After traveling to Italy alone last year, Jack realized he wants to find a woman to travel alongside him.

The father and grandfather hopes he can cook Vassos a nice meal and travel the world with her.

Age: 68

Occupation: Caterer

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Jonathan

Jonathan hopes during his stint on “Golden Bachelorette” he can prove there are good guys with pure intentions out there.

The father of two still considers his children his No. 1 priority, but is ready to date again.

He is also a pet owner to a dog, a cat and a rabbit.

Age: 61

Occupation: Shipping consultant

Hometown: Oakland, Iowa

Jordan

Jordan maintains close relationships with his three daughters and his three brothers. He loves taking his dog on lakeside walks and trying new restaurants.

He hopes to marry someone who enjoys the outdoors and doesn’t take everything too seriously.

Age: 61

Occupation: Sales manager

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Keith

Keith has focused the majority of his adult life as a single dad raising his three daughters — but he is soon to be an empty nester and feels ready to start looking for love again.

He believes you are never too old to fall in love. “Younger people shouldn’t be scared of growing older. Getting older ROCKS!” Keith said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Age: 62

Occupation: Girl dad

Hometown: San Jose, California

Kenneth ‘Ken’

Ken is young at heart and loves being active.

He loves being with his adult children, tennis, cycling and feels ready for romance.

Age: 60

Occupation: Property management treasurer

Hometown: Peabody, Massachusetts

Kim

This retired Naval officer loves sailing and wants to take Vassos out on his sailboat.

The father and grandfather wants to make his future partner feel loved and special.

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired Navy captain

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Mark

Do you recognize Mark? He is father to former “Bachelor” winner Kelsey Anderson, who fell in love with Joey Graziadei in Season 28 of “The Bachelor.”

After experiencing his daughter’s success on “The Bachelor,” Mark was inspired to join “Bachelor Nation” himself.

He has five children and can’t wait to become a grandfather. He is searching for a woman to settle down with.

Age: 57

Occupation: Army veteran

Hometown: Leesville, Louisiana

Micheal

Micheal enjoys movies, reading, gardens and the company of his two sons.

He is looking forward to the opportunity to fall in love again.

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired banking CEO

Hometown: Denver, North Carolina

Pablo

Originally from Buenos Aires, Pablo is a volunteer EMT with a soft spot for rom-coms who enjoys visiting his children and grandchildren.

He also likes participating in ultramarathons and watching rugby.

Age: 63

Occupation: Retired UN agency director

Hometown: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Pascal

French salon owner Pascal is a proud father and grandfather. He admits he is not a great cook, but “makes great reservations!” per The Hollywood Reporter.

He is looking for a passionate partner who is full of life.

Age: 69

Occupation: Salon owner

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Ralph ‘RJ’

RJ says, “Us old guys are still vibrant and suitable for love!,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

He likes to golf and spend time with his friends. RJ is on the hunt for his “forever snuggle bunny,” and hopes Vassos fill that void.

Age: 66

Occupation: Financial advisor

Hometown: Irvine, California

Thomas

This New York City fireman and father of three loves ice cream and walks in Central Park while listening to Elton John and loves ice cream.

He says he is a great gift-giver, so Vassos could get showered in presents!

Age: 62

Occupation: Fire department chief

Hometown: New York, New York

When does “Golden Bachelorette” start?

The first season of “Golden Bachelorette” premieres on ABC on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. MDT, per ABC News. Subsequent episodes will air on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. MDT.

The series is available to stream on Hulu after episodes air live.

Watch: ‘Golden Bachelorette’ men revealed