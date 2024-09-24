The official start of fall was on Sunday, and the leaves have started changing colors. Here are some songs for those who want to fully dive into the fall spirit. These 13 songs are also great for those planning on taking drives to see the fall leaves and their vibrant colors around Utah.
Some of these songs have lyrics about fall, but others just have fall vibes. These songs with fall vibes will help you get in the mood for leaf peeping, pumpkin picking or any other fall activities you may have planned.
So for those who want to embrace the chill in the air and the cozy fall vibes that are coming upon us with a cup of apple cider and your favorite sweater, these 13 songs are for you.
1. ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’
Artist: Taylor Swift
Album: “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
2. ‘Season of the Witch’
Artist: Donovan
Album: “Sunshine Superman”
3. ‘Northern Attitude’
Artist: Noah Kahan and Hozier
Album: “Stick Season (Forever)”
4. ‘Flightless Bird, American Mouth’
Artist: Iron & Wine
Album: “The Shepherd’s Dog”
5. ‘ceilings’
Artist: Lizzy McAlpine
Album: “Five Seconds Flat”
6. ‘Funeral’
Artist: Phoebe Bridgers
Album: “Stranger in the Alps”
7. ‘Work Song’
Artist: Hozier
Album: “Hozier”
8. ‘Dreams’
Artist: The Cranberries
Album: “Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?”
9. ‘Landslide’
Artist: Fleetwood Mac
Album: “Fleetwood Mac”
10. ‘Sparks’
Artist: Coldplay
Album: “Parachutes”
11. ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’
Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Album: “The Hunger Game: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From and Inspired By)”
12. ‘Sweater Weather’
Artist: The Neighbourhood
Album: “I Love You.”
13. ‘Something In The Way’
Artist: Nirvana
Album: “Nevermind”
The official fall drive playlist
Here is a Spotify playlist with all 13 songs.