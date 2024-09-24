Stevie Nicks and John McVie perform "Dreams" with Fleetwood Mac at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on June 3, 2009.

The official start of fall was on Sunday, and the leaves have started changing colors. Here are some songs for those who want to fully dive into the fall spirit. These 13 songs are also great for those planning on taking drives to see the fall leaves and their vibrant colors around Utah.

Some of these songs have lyrics about fall, but others just have fall vibes. These songs with fall vibes will help you get in the mood for leaf peeping, pumpkin picking or any other fall activities you may have planned.

So for those who want to embrace the chill in the air and the cozy fall vibes that are coming upon us with a cup of apple cider and your favorite sweater, these 13 songs are for you.

1. ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’

Artist: Taylor Swift

Album: “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

2. ‘Season of the Witch’

Artist: Donovan

Album: “Sunshine Superman”

3. ‘Northern Attitude’

Artist: Noah Kahan and Hozier

Album: “Stick Season (Forever)”

4. ‘Flightless Bird, American Mouth’

Artist: Iron & Wine

Album: “The Shepherd’s Dog”

5. ‘ceilings’

Artist: Lizzy McAlpine

Album: “Five Seconds Flat”

6. ‘Funeral’

Artist: Phoebe Bridgers

Album: “Stranger in the Alps”

7. ‘Work Song’

Artist: Hozier

Album: “Hozier”

8. ‘Dreams’

Artist: The Cranberries

Album: “Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?”

9. ‘Landslide’

Artist: Fleetwood Mac

Album: “Fleetwood Mac”

10. ‘Sparks’

Artist: Coldplay

Album: “Parachutes”

11. ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’

Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Album: “The Hunger Game: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From and Inspired By)”

12. ‘Sweater Weather’

Artist: The Neighbourhood

Album: “I Love You.”

13. ‘Something In The Way’

Artist: Nirvana

Album: “Nevermind”

The official fall drive playlist

Here is a Spotify playlist with all 13 songs.