American Fork and Provo canyons offer some of the most spectacular fall foliage on the Wasatch Front and are connected via the Alpine Loop, making for a colorful drive.

But there are areas in the canyons where the leaves can be experienced on foot from a casual walk on a paved path to a strenuous hike on a rugged trail. You could also throw your bikes on the car or start from the valley if you prefer pedaling through the trees.

Both canyons can be accessed off I-15. For American Fork Canyon, take the Timpanogos Highway exit and head east. For Provo Canyon, take the Orem 800 North exit and head east. Both roads lead straight up the canyons.

Here are a few places for a drive-and-walk or drive-and-bike in the the two canyons:

Tibble Fork Reservoir/Silver Lake Flat

These popular outdoor recreation areas offer hiking and mountain biking, trails fishing, camping, ATV roads and horseback riding. Tibble Fork and Silver Lake are managed by the U.S. Forest Service and require a $6 fee to access. To get to the reservoirs, turn left at North Fork junction in American Fork Canyon. Tibble Fork is two miles up. Silver Lake Flat is above Tibble Fork. Before reaching the entrance of Granite Flat Campground, take the dirt road that leads off to the right to get to the lake.

Related When and where to see peak fall colors in Utah

Cascade Springs

This spot is a must-see for those traveling the Alpine loop. It features gurgling springs cascading through limestone terraces and glimmering pools. There are two paths that start from the parking area. One is relatively steep, while the other has an easier incline. The paved and wooded paths allow visitors to explore beautiful waterfalls and ponds. Cascade Springs can be reached from the summit of the Alpine Loop, coming from either Provo or American Fork canyons. A sign points at the top to the seven-mile drive to the springs.

Big Springs Park

The park serves as the trailhead to an easy 4.3-mile hike along a small creek through a broad valley to Big Springs, a natural spring flowing from the mountainside. The path offers stunning mountain views, abundant vegetation and frequent wildlife sightings. The park at the trail head has lots of grass, trees and picnic areas. To reach Big Springs Park, drive to Vivian Park in Provo Canyon and either drive or bike a couple of miles up South Fork.

Bridal Veil Falls

The natural waterfall spills down the rugged mountainside just a few miles up Provo Canyon. A paved path runs along the Provo River below Bridal Veil Falls from the mouth of the canyon to Vivian Park. There are several parking lots near the falls just off the highway that provide access to the path. You can walk or ride the trail in either direction. Going east from the falls, you will find a placid stretch of river where the reflection of the red and yellow trees is stunning — and makes for beautiful photos.

Stewart Falls

On the east side of Mount Timpanogos, Stewart Falls — named after early prominent settlers in the area — cascades in two tiers for more than 200 feet. The trail for the moderate, four-mile out-and-back hike starts at Aspen Grove, just off the Alpine Loop road. There is a $6 fee to park at Aspen Grove. Several trails start in the same spot, including one to the top of Mount Timpanogos, so pay attention to the signs. The trail is well maintained and the falls can be seen from a ridge near the end of the hike but continue down a steep incline to reach its base. The water is frigid.