“America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along,” the band posted on X Monday morning.

In August, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher announced they would reunite for a 2025 Oasis tour across the U.K.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” the band posted at the time of the announcement.

Since the 12-stop U.K. tour was unveiled, fans have speculated over whether Oasis would take the reunion tour across the pond.

Now it’s official: Oasis will play five shows in North America in August and September 2025.

The five-stop tour will start in Canada and finish in Mexico.

Here are the Oasis North American tour dates:

Toronto, ON — August 24, 2024.

Chicago, IL — August 28, 2024.

East Rutherford, NJ — August 31, 2024.

Los Angeles, CA — September 6, 2024.

Mexico City, MX — September 12, 2024.

The band will be accompanied by Cage the Elephant.

“We are honored to support Oasis on their North American tour next summer!” Cage the Elephant tweeted on Monday.

Dynamic pricing axed in North America

Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model was used during the sale of Oasis’ U.K. tour tickets, prompting backlash from fans for the sky-high ticket prices. “Dynamic pricing” is a system that sees ticket costs rise as demand for tickets increases.

Dynamic pricing will not be used during the sale of Oasis’ North American tour tickets, Oasis said.

According to a statement from Oasis management: “Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America.”

“It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable,” the statement continued. “But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.”

“We have made this decision for the North American tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”

Tickets for the Oasis North American tour go on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday, Oct. 4.