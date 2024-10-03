The stage and video screens are seen during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Prime Video’s new docuseries about the NHL, “Faceoff: Inside the NHL,” releases Friday. The six-part series will feature players on various NHL teams battling it out for the 2024 Stanley Cup.

“‘Inside the NHL’ will feature insight from the key players, their rivals and those in their closest inner circle — teammates, coaches, and family. The series will also reveal what life on-and-off the ice is really like for the league’s top players,” per an NHL press release.

The new show is one of many sports docuseries to come out in the past few years. Recent shows, which mostly aired on Netflix, covered everything from Formula 1 racing to the NFL to professional tennis.

“Faceoff: Inside the NHL” was produced by NHL Productions and Box to Box, the same company that produced “Break Point” and “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”, per Forbes.

Film crews followed NHL players and their families to capture their journey through the 2024 postseason, including the Oilers’ and Panthers’ 2024 Stanley Cup Final run.

“Since production on ‘Faceoff’ began in February, film crews have had unprecedented access to the game’s most charismatic stars — a cohort of mostly twenty-somethings who have grown up comfortable in front of cameras during the social media age, and who are currently among the top players in the league,” according to Forbes.

Which players are featured in ‘Faceoff: Inside the NHL’?

According to Forbes, “Faceoff: Inside the NHL” will focus less on whole teams and more on individual players. The players in the docuseries’ spotlight play in a variety of positions on various teams.

Each episode in the six-part series will focus on a different group of NHL players.

Here is a list of the episode titles and which players they feature, per the NHL:

“Best of Rivals” featuring William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leaves) and David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins)

“As Tough As It Gets” featuring Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators)

“Learning to Win” featuring Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins) and Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers)

“The Captains” featuring Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Cunucks), Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche) and Jacob Trouba (New York Rangers)

“Cup or Bust Part I” featuring Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers), Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) and Zach Hyman (Edmonton Oilers)

“Cup or Bust Part II” featuring McDavid and Tkachuk

Other hockey programs on Prime Video

According to the NHL, the new series is just one piece of a partnership between Amazon and the NHL that started in 2021.

“Faceoff: Inside the NHL” is the fourth hockey program Prime Video has done during this partnership.

There was the 2021 docuseries “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs,” which followed the Toronto Maples Leafs’ 2020-21 season. Prime Video has also done two NHL documentaries, “Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle” and “Saving Sakic.”

Starting this season, NHL games will be streamed live on Prime Video along with the shows “Prime Monday Night Hockey” and “NHL Coast to Coast,” per the NHL.

How to watch ‘Faceoff: Inside the NHL’

“Faceoff: Inside the NHL” will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday, Oct. 4, per The Athletic. All six episodes of the series will release at the same time.

Watch the trailer for ‘Faceoff: Inside the NHL’

What are some other sports docuseries?

Here are six other sports docuseries featuring different sports around the world and their elite athletes.

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” is a docuseries covering Formula 1 racing, which has 20 drivers on 10 teams.

The series started during the sport’s 2018 season and has now released six seasons with 10 episodes each.

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: TV-MA for language and smoking

‘Quarterback’

“Quarterback” focuses on three NFL quarterbacks: Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota. The show follows these quarterbacks throughout the 2022 season, showing their lives on and off the field.

There is one season of “Quarterback” with eight episodes.

Netflix also has another series similar to “Quarterback” called “Receiver.” It follows five NFL receivers throughout the 2023 season.

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: TV-MA for language

‘The Last Dance’

The 10-part docuseries “The Last Dance” follows the Chicago Bulls through their 1997-98 season as well as Michael Jordan’s career from emerging as a high school star to his dominance in the NBA.

Where to watch: Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu

Rating: TV-MA for language and smoking

‘Full Swing’

“Full Swing” focuses on professional golfers and their lives on the PGA tour.

There have been two seasons of “Full Swing” with eight episodes each.

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: TV-MA for language

‘Break Point’

Created by the same people as “Drive to Survive,” “Break Point” is about professional tennis players. The show follows players as they face off at all four grand slams.

Some of the featured players in the show are Taylor Fritz, Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic. There are two seasons of “Break Point.”

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: TV-MA for language

‘Welcome to Wrexham’

“Welcome to Wrexham” tells the story of Wrexham AFC soccer in Wales. The team, which is the third oldest professional soccer team in the world, was recently purchased by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny.

There are three seasons of “Welcome to Wrexham.”

Where to watch: Hulu and Disney+

Rating: TV-MA for language