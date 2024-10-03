Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) in Lucasfilm's THE ACOLYTE, season one, exclusively on Disney+

Disney recently announced the cancellation of “The Acolyte” after just one season, leaving viewers frustrated with the lack of a satisfying conclusion.

The TV series is set in the “Star Wars” universe, which Disney acquired the rights to in 2012, and its cancellation could exemplify a decline in the popularity of the franchise.

Disney relaunched "Star Wars" in 2015 with “The Force Awakens,” which grossed over $2 billion globally, per Box Office Mojo.

Following that success, Disney expanded the "Star Wars" universe through additional films and TV series. However, some fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the direction of the franchise under Disney’s leadership.

With the cancellation of “The Acolyte,” some speculate that interest in "Star Wars" may be waning, suggesting that Disney could adopt a new approach for the future of the franchise.

Why was ‘The Acolyte’ cancelled?

Disney has not officially commented on the reasons for cancelling “The Acolyte,” leaving room for speculation. Some fans believe their criticisms of poor storytelling have finally been heard, but the decision likely comes down to finances.

According to Forbes, “The Acolyte” was canceled primarily due to its high cost. The show had an estimated budget of $180 million but struggled to attract and retain enough viewers to justify that expense.

With such a high budget, the real question is whether “The Acolyte” was set up to fail from the beginning. With a budget nearly as high as “Dune: Part Two″ (reportedly $190 million), it would have required a massive audience to be financially viable.

This suggests Disney’s issue is not necessarily with storytelling, but with overspending.

Had they opted for more cost-effective methods, which did not demand such a large audience to break even, “The Acolyte” might have found success.

Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ problem

The cancellation of “The Acolyte” is not an isolated incident. Since the release of “The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars” has struggled to replicate the initial success of the franchise’s revival, with each subsequent installment performing progressively worse.

The next two films in the sequel trilogy grossed $1.3 billion and $1 billion worldwide, respectively — not failures by any means, but they do indicate a clear downward trend. The third film earned only half of what the first achieved.

Then in 2018, “Solo: A "Star Wars" Story” grossed just $393 million against a $275 million budget, per Box Office Mojo.

More recently, the TV series “Andor,” despite being reviewed favorably by critics and fans, did not meet expectations, according to The Hollywood Reporter, suggesting that quality storytelling is not the root issue of Disney’s “Star Wars” problem.

The future of ‘Star Wars’

In response to these challenges, Disney may scale back its "Star Wars" content.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Disney CEO Bob Iger admitted they made a mistake, saying they had produced “a little too much, too fast” and “you can expect some slowdown.”

While there may be less "Star Wars" content, that does not mean there will not be any. Disney currently still has several upcoming projects in the works.

Per IGN, the TV series “Star Wars”: Skeleton Crew” comes out Dec. 3, “Andor” will have a second season released sometime in 2025, “Ahsoka” also has a second season in development and “The Mandalorian & Grogu” movie was announced for 2026.