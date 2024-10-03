Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News, with Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York.

There was no “Dancing with the Stars” this week due to the Vice Presidential debate, but Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz thanked viewers of the show in his closing remarks.

The dance competition show usually airs on Tuesday nights but took a break this week to accommodate the Vice Presidential Debate which took place on Tuesday.

In the debate Walz went against Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.

At the end of the debate, Walz thanked those watching the debate and also acknowledged those who would typically have been watching “Dancing with the Stars” at that time.

“Thank you to all of you if you’re still up, and the folks who missed ‘Dancing with the Stars’, I appreciate it,” Walz said.

When is the next episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

“Dancing with the Stars” will return next week with a special two-night event to make up for the fact there wasn’t an episode this week.

According to ABC, Next week’s episodes will take place on Monday Oct. 7 and Tuesday Oct. 8. Both episodes will air at 7 p.m. MT.

The themes for both of next week’s episode have already been announced. Monday’s dances will be Soul Train themed and Tuesday is Hair Metal Night.

After next week “Dancing with the Stars” will continue to air regularly every Tuesday at 7 p.m. MT with a break on Nov. 5, per Forbes.

The season 33 finale episode of the show is scheduled for Tuesday Nov. 26.