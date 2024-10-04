Callum Blue, Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine in "Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement." The long-awaited “Princess Diaries” sequel is one step closer to audiences. RON BATZDORFF, BUENA VISTA PICTURES. (Submission date: 08/05/2004)

The long-awaited “Princess Diaries” sequel is one step closer to audiences. Adele Lim is officially attached to the project as the director.

Lim was a writer for Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” and co-wrote the screenplay for “Crazy Rich Asians,” per IMDB.

“As a die-hard fan of the original ‘Princess Diaries,’ I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life,” Lim said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy, and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

For nearly a decade, rumors have swirled about a “Princess Diaries 3″ — often fueled by original cast members, including Anne Hathaway, who plays Princess Mia Thermapolis in both “Princess Diaries” movies.

During a 2019 interview with “Watch What Happens Live,” Hathaway told listeners that there was already “a script for the third movie.”

“I want to do it, Julie (Andrews) wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen,” she added. “It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready.”

But rumors date back to before Hathaway’s comments on “Watch What Happens Live.” The “Princess Diaries” cast and crew have openly talked about reunited for a third movie.

Timeline: A guide to the “Princess Diaries 3″ rumors

The “Princess Diaries 3″ lore dates back to 2016.

Four months before his death in July 2016, Gary Marshall, who directed both “Princess Diaries” movies, revealed that he was in talks Hathaway about filming another “Princess Diaries” movie in New York City, per People.

The rumors steadily grew louder from there.

In 2017, Julie Andrews told BuzzFeed she would, “very willingly and happily do” a third “Princess Diaries.”

Andrews continued, “I think we might do it in honor of him. Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I’m all for it, so if she’d like to.”

Here is a timeline of all the “Princess Diaries 3″ chatter.

January 2016: During a Q&A with Entertainment Weekly, Pine was asked, “Don’t you pray every night for a ‘Princess Diaries 3?’”

He responded, “Have you been reading my diary?”

July 2017: Author of the “Princess Diaries” book series, Meg Cabot, was asked for intel on what a third “Princess Diaries” movie would be about.

“I am not allowed to say,” Cabot told Entertainment Weekly. “I would love to sit and talk about (it), but I can’t. I’m not allowed.”

January 2019: In an interview with “Watch What Happens Live,” Hathaway confirms there is a “Princess Diaries 3″ script, as previously mentioned.

October 2022: Hathaway tells Entertainment Tonight she is, “pulling” for a third movie.

“I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it,” Hathaway told the ET. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work.”

December 2022: Andrews throws skepticism at “Princess Diaries 3.”

She said, “I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible,” per an interview with Access Hollywood.

“It was talked about very shortly after (‘Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement’) came out, but it’s now how many years since then?” Andrews added. “And I am that much older and Annie the princess, our queen, is so much older. And I am not sure whether it would float or run.”

March 2023: Pine confirms he is on board for a “Princess Diaries 3.”

“Yeah, I’m here! I’m here for it,” Pine told Entertainment Tonight. “Give me give me a phone call or an email.”

March 2024: Earlier this year, Andrews addressed “Princess Diaries 3″ rumors with a hint of doubt, but said she’s be, “very happy” to do it.

“There was dialogue about (another ‘Princess Diaries’),” she told Today, but “nothing had been realized. And I think I may be wrong, but I think it’s been shelved now. I can’t be sure.”

She continued, “It’s quite a long time now since the two ‘Diaries’ were done, and I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone. I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, ‘til it’s dead.”

April 2024: Hathaway assured fans that “Princess Diaries 3″ is “in a good place,” per an interview with V Magazine. “That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet.But we’re in a good place.”