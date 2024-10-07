When Gail Bliss turned 60, she really wanted to celebrate. While a big birthday bash could be part of the fun, she wanted to do something even more special to commemorate the occasion.

So she created a six-item bucket list — one goal for each decade of life.

Bliss, a professional singer and flight attendant from Little River, South Carolina, started the list off with a 60th birthday celebration. Then she decided to retire from performing as Patsy Cline in the theatrical show “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” — a role she has been performing since 1994.

She then added in some travel — a trip to New Zealand, a Bahamas sailing excursion and attending a homecoming game at The Ohio State University.

Now, at 61, Bliss has just fulfilled the sixth and final item on her list: audition for “The Voice.”

“If I don’t do this now, when the heck am I going to do it?” she told “Voice” producers during her audition. “You know, why not?”

Gail Bliss auditions for ‘The Voice’

For her “Voice” blind audition, Bliss took the stage to perform The SteelDrivers’ “If It Hadn’t Been for Love.”

While all four “Voice” coaches seemed intrigued by the performance, none of them turned around for a chance to get the singer on their team.

By the time Bliss finished singing, Snoop Dogg — who had seemed on the brink of turning around several times throughout the performance — was visibly upset.

“If nothing else, I want to inspire the older folks to keep dreaming, keep living, keep having fun,” Bliss told the “Voice” coaches following her performance. “That’s where I’m coming from.”

Gwen Stefani praised the performance and said she could tell Bliss was a professional singer. Reba McEntire said she was glad Bliss tried out because it is “very important for people to dream big and go for it.”

But Snoop Dogg wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Bliss just yet. Noting that his late mother had a sister named Gail — who was his favorite aunt — the rapper was emotional as he decided to take advantage of the Coach Replay button, a new feature on the show this season that gives “Voice” coaches a second chance to snag a singer for their team.

“The spirit of my mother is in me right now,” Snoop Dogg said with emotion, later telling “Voice” host Carson Daly that he really felt the impression that he needed Bliss on his team.

“Snoop might be the most unlikely choice for me,” Bliss said. “But right now, he is my angel.”

Bliss will next perform during the Battle round of “The Voice,” which pits singers on the same team against each other as they perform a duet and try to avoid elimination.