Michael Buble isn’t a stranger to “The Voice.” The pop singer served as an adviser for Blake Shelton’s team back on Season 3. But now, more than a decade later, he is a coach for the first time on the show. And it’s a role he doesn’t take lightly.

“I know that this is a TV show, and I know that there’s a game involved and that each of us are playing a part, but I can tell you this, it’s not a game for any of us,” Buble recently told Entertainment Weekly. “We talk about it off camera. We know that each of these people, this is their life, their destiny, their dream. And we know that we’re a big part of this journey. And while it isn’t the beginning or end of their journey, we know that we’re a part of it and we take that responsibility really seriously.”

Now, as Buble looks to be the winning coach for Season 26, here’s a look at the singers on his team (so far).

Note: This story will be updated throughout the season.

Sofronio Vasquez

Sofronio Vasquez had an instant chair turn from all four coaches with his rendition of Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down.” Gwen Stefani called it a “Grammy performance” while country music legend Reba McEntire said the singer from the Philippines had “the whole package.”

“I could not hit my button fast enough,” McEntire said, noting that she believed Vasquez could help her get back-to-back wins as a “Voice” coach. “Your soulfulness touched my heart.”

Although Snoop Dogg told Vasquez to “get in where you fit in” and pursue more soul music with him as his coach, Vasquez ultimately connected most with Buble. The “Home” singer got emotional as he talked about his love for the Filipino people and how proud he believed Vasquez would make them.

“I think you’re going to help me win this competition,” he said.

Kiara Vega

Kiara Vega got a chair turn from everyone but Stefani with her performance of Rocío Dúrcal’s “Amor Eterno.”

Following the performance, McEntire, who is from Oklahoma, joked that she didn’t understand a single word. But she also said the language barrier ultimately didn’t matter.

“I had to turn around because you sing so beautifully,” McEntire said. “It touched my heart. I still understood the feeling of it, so thank you very much for that.”

Before selecting her coach, the 18-year-old singer from Tampa, Florida, shared that she had never sung on a stage before and that this “Voice” audition was her “first big moment.”

She then chose to join Buble’s team. The pop singer, whose wife is from Argentina, connected with Vega over a mutual love of Latin music.

“This is the biggest surprise for me so far,” he told Vega following her performance. “Truly, you just blew me away.”