From left to right: Asher HaVon, L. Rodgers, Josh Sanders, Serenity Arce, Maddi Jane, Nadège, Madison Curbelo, Tae Lewis, Karen Waldrup, Nathan Chester, Zoe Levert and Bryan Olesen await the results of top 12 voting. "The Voice" crowned its Season 25 champion on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

“The Voice” crowned its newest winner on Tuesday night in a star-studded finale.

Asher HaVon is the Season 25 champion and has won a $100,000 prize and a record deal.

That also means coach Reba McEntire has won yet another season.

HaVon, 31, is from Selma, Alabama. The singer was with McEntire for the entire season.

Here’s how the other members of the top 5 on “The Voice” Season 25 fared:

Second place: Josh Sanders (Team Reba)

Josh Sanders (Team Reba) Third place: Bryan Olesen (Team Legend)

Bryan Olesen (Team Legend) Fourth place: Nathan Chester (Team Legend)

Nathan Chester (Team Legend) Fifth place: Karen Waldrup (Team Dan + Shay)

Who are the coaches for the next season of ‘The Voice’?

Tuesday night’s grand finale was also an opportunity for some of this seasons’s coaches to say goodbye (for now).

John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay will not be part of “The Voice” Season 26, according to NBC.

For the next season of “The Voice,” Reba McEntire will be joined by returning coach Gwen Stefani and new coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg, per NBC.

Stefani is best known as the lead singer of No Doubt. She’s been on seven previous seasons of “The Voice,” including Season 24 last year.

Bublé is a Canadian singer-songwriter, while Snoop Dogg is a rapper and actor.

When does the new season of ‘The Voice’ start?

The next season of “The Voice” will air this fall, according to NBC.