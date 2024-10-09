DC Comics is home to iconic superheroes such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. A few weeks ago, “The Penguin” released, an adaptation and reimagination of the DC Comics character the Penguin.

But “The Penguin” is not the first TV adaptation of DC characters, just as many of the comic book characters have been reimagined for movies there are also multiple DC TV series.

These shows reimagine classic DC characters such as Superman, Green Arrow and The Flash, showing the characters as they juggle the life of being a hero with the everyday demands of their careers and personal lives.

Here are seven DC TV series for you to stream and binge:

‘Smallville’

This show is the perfect combination of an early 2000’s teen drama and a superhero show. “Smallville” follows the life of a teenage Clark Kent (Tom Welling) as he juggles having superpowers with the adolescent struggles of his personal life.

When a meteor shower hits the Kansas town of Smallville, the Kent family discovers a small boy who arrived during the meteor shower in a spaceship. The Kent’s adopt him as their own and name him Clark.

Twelve years later, we see Clark as a teenager experiencing the same highs and lows as every other teenager, including high school classes, dances and teen love. But unlike other teenagers, Clark is discovering new superpowers such as flying and heat vision.

Alongside his friends Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk), Lex Luther (Michael Rosenbaum), Chloe Sullivan (Allison Mack) and Pete Ross (Sam Jones II), Clark discovers that the meteor shower caused other oddities in the town. He uses his powers to fight off evil and keep his friends and family safe.

Rating: TV-14

Where to watch: Hulu

‘Arrow’

“Arrow” is The CW’s adaptation of the DC Comics character Green Arrow. When billionaire Oliver Queen (Stephen Amel) returns home after being missing for five years while stuck on an island, he is not the same person his friends and family remember him to be.

During the five years Oliver was gone, he exercised and trained, becoming exceptionally good with a bow and arrow. On his return to Starling City, Oliver is determined to carry out his father’s wish for him to save the city. To do this, he becomes a vigilante keeping his identity a secret from those in his life.

While crossing evil people off of a list his father sent him, Oliver also dons his green hood to help save people of the city from different crimes and tragedies. He works with his bodyguard John Diggle (David Ramsey) and an IT-expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) to help keep the city safe.

Rating: TV-14

Where to watch: Netflix

‘The Flash’

Taking place in the same universe as “Arrow”, “The Flash” follows the story of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), a crime scene investigator in Central City. After a freak accident with a particle accelerator causes him to be struck by lightning, Barry spends nine months in a coma. When he wakes up, he discovers he has developed super speed.

Barry discovers that others who gained powers from the particle accelerator are using them for evil and dedicates his powers to protecting innocent people in his city. All the while, Barry is working to solve the mystery of his mother’s death.

As “The Flash,” he works out of Star Labs, working with scientists Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) to defeat evil.

Rating: TV-14

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Superman and Lois’

Superman Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and his wife Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), move to Clark’s home of Smallville to take care of family business and focus on raising their two sons, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin).

“Superman and Lois” follows the family as Clark and Lois raise their teenage sons wondering if they will develop the same powers as their father. Living in the town of Smallville, Clark and his family are reunited with old friends and the boys face the everyday struggles of being teenagers.

Clark juggles being a father with the demands of being Superman. Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh) regularly recruits him to fight off villains and save the day.

Rating: TV-14

Where to watch: The CW, Max

‘Gotham’

A superhero crime drama, “Gotham” takes a look into Gotham City before the rise of Batman and follows up-and-coming detective Jim Gordon (Ben Mckenzie) as he navigates corrupt politics, gang wars and emerging villains.

Detective Gordon and his partner are assigned to look into various criminal cases, one of these being the murder of young Bruce Wayne’s (David Mazouz) parents. After his parents’ murder, Bruce is befriended by the detective.

The show also chronicles the rise of DC villains such as The Penguin, The Riddler and Catwoman as Detective Gordon works to rid the city of crime.

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Max

‘Supergirl’

“Supergirl” is another DC Comics show from The CW, like “Arrow” and “The Flash”. The show follows Supergirl, another Kryptonian superhero like Superman.

Twelve-year-old Kara Zor-El arrived on earth after leaving Krypton and grows up with the Danver family alongside her foster sister Alex (Chyler Leigh). Kara shares the same superpowers as her cousin Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and hid her powers while growing up.

As an adult, Kara (Melissa Benoist) lives in National City and is enlisted by the Department of Extranormal Operations to use her powers and help protect her city from extraordinary threats. Kara works to juggle her double life as Supergirl, in the shadow of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), while keeping her identity a secret.

Rating: TV-14

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Young Justice’

A spin on DC’s Justice League, this animated show is about a group of teenage superheroes and sidekicks who come together to form their own team of heroes, after proving themselves to the Justice League.

This group of teenage superheroes featured in “Young Justice” includes Superboy (Nolan North), Kid Flash (Jason Spisak), Miss Martian (Danica McKellar), Robin (Jesse McCartney), Aqualad (Khary Payton) and Artemis (Stephanie Lemelin).

Each member of the younger team is attached to a member of the Justice League such as Batman and Superman.

The team works to establish themselves as heroes as they also deal with the normal adolescent ups and downs of their personal lives.

Rating: TV-PG

Where to watch: Max