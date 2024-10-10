This image released by Netflix shows Kristen Bell, left, and Adam Brody in a scene from "Nobody Wants This."

Two weeks after premiering on Netflix, “Nobody Wants This” has been renewed for a second season.

According to Variety, “The renewal news was announced by Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles.”

Starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, this rom-com series is about an agnostic podcast host and a rabbi off of a recent breakup who fall in love despite opposition from friends and family.

Changes coming to Season 2 of ‘Nobody Wants This”

Season 2 of “Nobody Wants This” will have new showrunners, Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, per Variety. The two showrunners will also be executive producers on the show. They previously worked together as executive producers on “Girls.”

Konner has previously been the showrunner for “Welcome to Chippendales” from Hulu, per Deadline. Kaplan’s executive producer credits include “Six Feet Under” from HBO and “Mr. Corman” from Apple TV.

The creator of the show, Erin Foster, is staying on as an executive producer for Season 2, per Variety.

Another executive producer, Nora Silver, is joining the show for Season 2.

The success of ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 1

The launch of “Nobody Wants This” was one of the strongest ever for a Netflix original comedy series, per Deadline.

In its opening weekend, “Nobody Wants This” debuted at No. 2.

After its first full week, the series replaced “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” moving up to No. 1, according to Variety.

According to Deadline, within the first 11 days of release, the show had 26.2 million views.

Fans react to the ‘Nobody Wants This’ renewal

After Season 2 of “Nobody Wants This” was announced, fans took to X to celebrate the renewal.