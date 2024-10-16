On Wednesday, “The Hunger Games” author Suzanne Collins unveiled the cover for her next book “Sunrise on the Reaping”.

Along with the cover art, the official synopsis for the book was also released, per Today.

The new book was originally announced in June.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is the second prequel Collins has done in her “Hunger Games” series. The first, “A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” was released in 2020 and is about the 10th Hunger Games.

According to Today, the cover art matches with the art for the previous four “Hunger Games” books.

The new book will release on March 18, 2025, and there has already been a film adaptation announced, according to ABC News.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is set 24 years before the first “Hunger Games” book, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

What will ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ be about?

According to Today, the synopsis released on Wednesday from Scholastic confirmed the book will focus on Haymitch Abernathy.

He was first introduced in “The Hunger Games” as a mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The book will open the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games in Panem.

The synopsis of “Sunrise on the Reaping,” per Today, reads, “As the day dawns on the 50th annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes.”

It continues, “Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town.”

“As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight ... and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.”

At the same time the book “Sunrise on the Reaping” was announced, Lionsgate also announced there would be a film adaptation.

According to ABC News, filming is set to begin early next year and the release date is Nov. 20, 2026.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Francis Lawrence is in talks to be the director of the film.