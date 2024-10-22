Jenna Fischer arrives for the In Style and Warner Bros. party following the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2007, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The former “The Office” actress, Jenna Fischer has opened up regarding her breast cancer journey just a week after publicly revealing her diagnosis.

On Oct. 21, Fischer sat down for a one-on-one interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, hoping to share her story and bring solace to women in the midst of a breast cancer diagnosis.

October marks National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual crusade dedicated to spreading awareness about the critical need for early detection, regular screenings, and effective treatments to combat breast cancer. This month-long effort also focuses on raising funds for research and providing much-needed support to those affected by this aggressive disease, according to charities.org.

According to TODAY, last October, amid the heightened awareness surrounding breast cancer, Fischer was scrolling through Instagram when she decided it was time to schedule her own mammogram. After her appointment, she posted to her instagram followers: “Reminder to schedule your mammogram. Got mine done today...”

In the interview, Fischer explained that her routine mammogram led to two frustrating follow-up appointments, which didn’t initially worry her. However, once she received her biopsy, the mood shifted.

Fischer was hiking alone when she received the test results. “I checked the portal during the hike, and that’s when I saw words like ‘invasive,’ ‘ductal,’ ‘carcinoma,’ and ‘malignant,’” she recalled. “And I thought, ‘Those sound like cancer words,’” per TODAY.

Her uphill journey had begun, but the most difficult part was breaking the news to her children.

Fox News reported, “‘They’re 10 and they’re 13, and they were going to be living in the house while I went through this,” she told the “TODAY’ show. ‘They’re going to see it. And the biggest thing that I wanted them to know was that any ways that I seemed sick during this process were side effects of treatments. They weren’t cancer making me sick.’”

Diagnosis and treatment

On Oct. 8, Fischer took to Instagram during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month to reveal her diagnosis of Stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer, which was confirmed in December 2023. Fischer shared that after undergoing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, per Deseret News.

“I never thought I’d be making an announcement like this but here we are,” Fischer posted on her social media. “Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free.”

“I wanted a photo of myself in my patchy pixie looking happy and healthy to go along with this news. A big thank you to Angela Kinsey’s husband Josh Snyder for taking this photo. It’s just one example of the care they showed me during this journey,” she said.

According to Deseret News, “Dr. Cesar Santa-Maria, a medical oncologist and associate professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins, told The New York Times that triple-positive breast cancer is an ‘aggressive subtype of breast cancer,’ but ‘because of the treatments we have now, it’s the most curable.’”

A best friend’s support

Angela Kinsey, who portrayed Angela Martin on The Office, is not only Fischer’s real-life best friend but also her podcast co-host. During Fischer’s cancer diagnosis, Kinsey supported her every step of the way, telling her, “Whatever you need, you tell me, I’m here,” according to TODAY.

In response, Fischer expressed that she wanted to continue working on their podcast without anyone knowing about her recent diagnosis, as she wanted a sense of normalcy and to not be labeled as a cancer patient.

Fischer expressed her dread at the thought of losing her hair, but she never had a “big shave-your-head moment.” To continue regularity at work, she adapted by wearing wig hats — what she and Kinsey called “wigats.”

Kinsey showed her support by wearing hats to work every day, so Fischer wouldn’t be the only one wearing them in meetings, per TODAY.

Finding strength

“Fischer has undergone chemotherapy and said the best advice she received was ‘live your life during this process.

“‘I did that. And some days I just walked circles in my own living room,’ she said. ‘Some days I walked all around the block. But I did every day get up and do those things. And I think it made a really big difference,’” per CNN.