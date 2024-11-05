From left, Kelly Bishop, Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham arrive at the premiere of "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life" on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.

As the weather gets colder and the days get shorter, many families will spend more time watching TV.

One of the most popular choices for a fall or winter rewatch is “Gilmore Girls,” as the Deseret News previously reported. The show follows Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, a single mom and her teenage daughter, in the small, charming town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

There are seven seasons of the show, but they go by quickly, especially if you skip the controversial final season, which was produced by a different creative team.

For that reason, “Gilmore Girls” fans may need something else to do sooner than they think. That’s where these “Gilmore Girls” books come in.

‘Gilmore Girls’ books

Since appearing on “Gilmore Girls,” some of the main actors have authored or participated in books about their experience.

Most recently, Kelly Bishop, who played Lorelai’s mom and Rory’s grandmother, published “The Third Gilmore Girl” this year about her personal life and acting career.

“I wasn’t very careful with the book. I’m very forthcoming and I’m a little bit too honest, sometimes,” Bishop told Forbes about her memoir project in September.

“The Third Gilmore Girl” includes behind-the-scenes stories about filming “Gilmore Girls.”

In the interview with Forbes, Bishop heaped praise on the actress who played Lorelai, Lauren Graham, who wrote her own memoir about “Gilmore Girls” and life in Hollywood. The collection of essays, called “Talking as Fast as I Can,” was released in November 2016.

Graham has also published a second collection of essays, “Have I Told You This Already?,” and a fiction book about a young actress trying to get her career off the ground in New York City. It’s called “Someday, Someday, Maybe.”

One other way to learn more about the actors and support staff behind “Gilmore Girls” is to read “The Gilmore Girls Companion.”

Drawing on 40 interviews with cast and crew members, including Bishop, this “Gilmore Girls” book takes a look at how the show was made.