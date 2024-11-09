Board games are an easy, go-to activity when there’s downtime. With winter coming up, when temperatures drop and people spend more time indoors, they are a great way to take a break from another night of mindless streaming.

However, with so many games offering different levels of complexity, it can be challenging to find a board game that works for everyone, especially families with young children.

While classics like “Monopoly” and “Sorry” are always available, those looking for something new can tap into a thriving community of board game enthusiasts.

From intricate strategy games to team challenges and kid-friendly picks, there are plenty of options for anyone bored enough to try.

In that spirit, here’s a list of board games to play with family or friends, organized by skill level.

Games for kids

These games are ideal for building the basics of board game play, making them great for teaching while also having fun.

They’re designed for children anywhere around the ages 2 to 8.

1. ‘First Orchard’

This game is an excellent introduction for any child starting with board games. Simple in concept, it involves picking fruits from trees to fill a basket.

Players roll a die to determine which fruit to pick, and if they gather all the fruits before time runs out, they win. It introduces basic game concepts like rolling a die, taking turns and winning or losing, while also teaching colors and shapes.

2. ‘Beasts of Balance’

This game is enjoyable for both children and adults. It’s a balancing game with various animal pieces. Players stack these complex shapes on a platform without letting them tumble.

The game includes an app that tracks points based on the stacking and awards high scores. It helps teach kids about animals and develops motor skills as they work to balance objects.

3. ‘My First Stone Age’

A bit more advanced, “My First Stone Age” is similar to resource-based games like “Settlers of Catan,” but simplified for children.

Players gather resources like fruit and animals to build their own Stone Age village, introducing kids to planning, memorization and trading concepts.

Medium complexity board games

These games are easy to understand and don’t take long to learn, making them perfect for children ready for something more challenging or for entertaining guests.

1. ‘King Domino’

This game appears simple on the surface, involving tiles with different terrain types that players match to score points. But as more tiles are added, it requires careful strategy.

Each time it is played it feels fresh, making it easily to play again, and new players won’t feel far behind more experienced ones.

2. ‘Splendor’

“Splendor” can be taught in minutes but offers hidden complexity. Players collect gem tokens to buy point-scoring cards, which make future purchases easier.

While it may not have the same replay value as “King Domino,” it’s a reliable choice that provides a simple yet competitive and enjoyable experience.

3. ‘Sushi Go’

For a party game that’s easy to pick up, “Sushi Go” is a top choice. In this sushi-themed card game, players draw a hand, play one and pass the rest.

This process continues until all cards are gone, with each card affecting the scoring. It’s a quick, engaging game for groups.

High complexity board games

These games come with rule books that can border on novel-length and often require multiple references throughout play. Fully learning the rules may even take several playthroughs.

They’re not everyone’s cup of tea, but for those willing to put in the effort, they’re well worth it in the end.

1. ‘Wingspan’

Although more complex than the previous category, “Wingspan” is still relatively easy to learn and is a good transition to more challenging games.

Players use bird cards to score points, with each card offering different abilities that help throughout the game.

2. ‘Scythe’

“Scythe” offers resource gathering, territory control, player battles and storytelling, all in a steampunk setting with unique giant robot pieces.

Players develop their personal boards while competing on a central board for territory and resources. It may seem intimidating at first, but once the rules are understood, it’s an engaging, fast-paced game.

3. ‘Pandemic’

“Pandemic” is a complex team-based game where players work together to stop a disease outbreak. Each round, the disease spreads to new regions, and players must find cures before it’s too late.

Every action matters, requiring careful planning to succeed. Victory or defeat can hinge on a single choice, making this a thrilling, cooperative experience.