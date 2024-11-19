A still from the official teaser trailer of the upcoming live action "How To Train Your Dragon" movie by Universal Pictures and Dreamworks.

The first trailer for the 2025 live-action “How To Train Your Dragon” movie released on Tuesday, giving us the first look at a few of the classic characters from the original animated trilogy.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, the movie will release on June 13, 2025.

The trailer shows the conflict between the main character Hiccup and his father Stoick, as they disagree over killing dragons.

Stoick is portrayed as a strong leader for the village as he is in the original movie.

Hiccup is shown trying to follow his fathers wishes and attempting to kill a dragon, but instead he encounters the dragon Toothless and the bond between the two begins.

The scenes in the trailer look very similar to the original film, with moments that line up almost exactly.

One of these moments is the first encounter between Hiccup and Toothless when Hiccup touches the dragons nose for the first time.

A first look at classic characters

This trailer gives the first look into how classic characters from the animated trilogy are portrayed in the new live-action film. The three characters highlighted in this teaser are Hiccup, Stoick and Toothless.

Hiccup, the movie’s young protagonist played by Mason Thames, is the first character shown in the trailer.

But this is not the first look at Hiccup in the new movie fans have had.

Last week, the first photo from the movie was released, depicting Hiccup standing on his own in an arena, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

The trailer also gives the first look at Toothless, the dragon that Hiccup finds, trains and befriends.

The other character we see in the trailer is Hiccup’s dad, Stoick, portrayed by Gerald Butler who also voiced the character in the animated trilogy.

What else do we know about the movie?

Alongside Thames and Butler, the film will also feature Nico Parker as Astrid, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

The rest of the movie’s cast includes: Julian Dennison, Nick Frost and Gabriel Howell.

The movie is directed by Dean DeBlois, who is also credited as writer and producer, per Deadline.

Deblois led the original trilogy of “How To Train Your Dragon.”