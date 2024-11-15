Mason Thames poses at a special screening of the film "Monster Summer," Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. Thames will play Hiccup in the new live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" movie remake according to Entertainment Weekly.

As Disney is pushing out their live-action remakes of popular animated movies like “Moana” and “Lilo and Stitch,” Dreamworks has also jumped in on the trend with a remake of “How To Train Your Dragon” coming next year.

The “How To Train Your Dragon” franchise is made up of three animated movies released in 2010, 2014 and 2019.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, the trilogy follows “Hiccup” and his dragon friend “Toothless” as they work to show people that dragons are not their enemy.

A live-action adaption was confirmed last year with a release date in 2025 and this week the first image from the movie was released.

The released image gives a look at the main character Hiccup played by Mason Thames, known for starring in the horror film “The Black Phone,” per Empire.

When will the live-action ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ release?

The movie is set to release on June 13, 2025, according to Deadline.

Because of the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023, the film’s release date was pushed back from the original date of March 14, 2025.

Are there any returning actors from the original ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ movies?

According to Deadline, Gerald Butler is the only voice actor from the original movies who will returning for the remake.

Butler will be reprising his role as Hiccup’s father Stoick, a character he voiced in all three original movies.

The actor is known for his roles in “Olympus Has Fallen” and “300″, according to Deadline.

Who is in the cast for the live-action ‘How To Train Your Dragon’?

Starring alongside Thames, is Nico Parker who has taken on the role of Astrid. Parker starred in the live-action adaptation of “Dumbo” and appeared in “The Last of Us,” per Entertainment Weekly.

The village blacksmith Gobber, who helps mentor hiccup and his friends will be played Nick Frost. According to Entertainment Weekly, Frost has starred in “Hot Fuzz” and “Shaun of the Dead.”

Julian Dennison from “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and “Deadpool 2″ has been cast as the Fishlegs Ingerman, one of the Hiccup’s friends who learns to ride dragons with him.

Gabriel Howell who appeared in “Bodies” from Netflix plays Snotlout Jorgenson, another one of the village’s youth who is more antagonistic towards Hiccup, per Entertainment Weekly.

The twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut Thorston from the original movies will be played by Bronwyn James and Harry Trevaldwyn. James is from “The Dig” and “Lockwood & Co.,” while Trevaldwyn previously appeared in “The Bubble” and “The King.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Phlegma the Fierce, one the Berk’s female villagers is portrayed by Ruth Codd, an actress who started as a TikTok star.

Who is directing the movie?

Dean Deblois who led the original “How To Train Your Dragon” trilogy, will be directing the upcoming movie, according to Deadline.

He is also credited as the movie’s writer and producer.

The movie is also being produced by Marc Platt through Universal’s Marc Platt Productions, per Deadline.