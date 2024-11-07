Do Thanksgiving movies exist? Yes, but not in abundance, like Christmas movies.

Watching Christmas or Halloween movies is a quintessential part of celebrating these holidays. The tradition does not extend to Thanksgiving in the same way.

Maybe it’s because millions of Americans spend their Thanksgiving TV time devoted to watching football — 34.1 million Americans watched the NFL on Thanksgiving in 2023, per the NFL.

But if football isn’t your thing, or if you want to celebrate with movies leading up to Thanksgiving Day — which is on Thursday, Nov. 28, this year — there are some Thanksgiving movies you can put on.

Many of theses movies are not as intentionally Thanksgiving-themed as your favorite Christmas or Halloween movies are, but they’ve got enough to make the list.

Here are 14 Thanksgiving movies to celebrate with this year.

14 Thanksgiving movies to watch this year

‘Free Birds’

Since he was pardoned by the president, Reggie (Owen Wilson) has enjoyed an easygoing life for a turkey, free from fears of being slaughtered for Thanksgiving dinner.

His chaos-free life is upended when a Jake (Woody Harrelson), a brawny turkey, recruits him for a time-traveling mission to the first Thanksgiving. The mission? Change the fate of turkeys by preventing them from becoming the centerpiece of Thanksgiving feasts.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

‘The Blind Side’

When homeless African-American teenager Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), is taken in and cared for by strong-willed mother-of-two Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) and her husband, Sean (Tim McGraw), they help Michael see his potential as a student and an athlete.

Backed by his newfound family, Michael discovers his talent for football, academics and ability to love and be loved.

Rating: PG-13

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+

‘Tower Heist’

Josh Kovaks (Ben Stiller) dedicated his career to managing a luxury apartment building in New York City. So when he discovers that his life savings have been swindled by one of the building’s wealthy residents, he intends to get payback.

Josh recruits a group of fellow employees who also had money taken from them and a petty ex-con, Slide (Eddie Murphy), to get their money back.

The group plan a heist for Thanksgiving Day, and through the chaos of the Macy’s Day Parade, hope to retrieve what was taken from them.

Rating: PG-13

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

This year for Thanksgiving, Charlie Brown intends to spend the holiday with his grandmother. But Peppermint Patty has different plans in mind, and decided to invite herself and the rest of the Peanuts to Charlie’s home for Thanksgiving.

Charlie stresses over how to prepare a proper Thanksgiving meal — he has no cooking skills! So instead, he recruits Snoopy to make the feast, even though his cooking repertoire is also limited.

Rating: G

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

‘Dan in Real Life’

Overworked widower Dan Burns (Steve Carrell) is too busy to meet women. Dan juggles providing advice in his newspaper column with raising his three demanding daughters.

During a Thanksgiving family reunion, Dan meets Marie (Juliette Binoche) at a local bookstore, who he falls hard for. Hours later, Dan is re-introduced to Marie as his younger brother’s (Dane Cook) new girlfriend.

While all stuck under the same roof for Thanksgiving weekend, Dan is agonized by the sight of his brother with Marie. Relationships get tense as Dan fails to hide how he feels.

Rating: PG-13

Where to watch: Disney+

‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’

When uptight ad executive Neal Page’s (Steve Martin) flight home for Thanksgiving is thwarted by a snowstorm, he is forced to bunk up with Del Griffith (John Candy), a freewheeling, chatty shower curtain ring salesman.

Together, the pair embark on a chaotic three-day journey across the country using every mode of transportation available, including planes, trains and automobiles.

Rating: R, for some language

Where to watch: Paramount+, Pluto TV

‘Jack and Jill’

Jack Sadelstein (Adam Sandler) dreads Thanksgiving every year because it’s when his eccentric identical twin sister, Jill (Adam Sandler), makes her annual visit and overstays her welcome.

Jill’s stay seems like it will get extended even longer when she meets actor Al Pacino (Al Pacino), who develops a crush on her. As romance between the new couple heats up, Jack fears Jill will remain in town past New Year’s.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+

‘Home for the Holidays’

After losing her job, and learning that her daughter will spend Thanksgiving with her boyfriend, single-mom Claudia Larson (Holly Hunter) reluctantly returns home to spend the holiday with her dysfunctional family.

Claudia braces for a weekend with her difficult parents, eccentric aunt (Geraldine Chaplin), wild brother (Robert Downey Jr.) and pretentious brother-in-law (Steve Guttenberg).

The holiday weekend takes an unexpectedly positive turn when Claudia meets her brother’s charming friend, Leo Fish (Dylan McDermott).

Rating: PG-13

Where to watch: Paramount+, Pluto TV

‘Garfield’s Thanksgiving’

At a vet appointment the day before Thanksgiving, Dr. Liz Wilson expresses concerns about Garfield’s weight and recommends he go on a diet. Then Garfield’s owner, Jon, invites Liz over for Thanksgiving dinner — where she can closely monitor Garfield’s diet.

Rating: G

Where to watch: Peacock

‘Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow’

During a visit to Turkey Hollow, the Emmerson siblings (Graham Verchere, Genevieve Buechner) get swept up in a hunt for the legendary “Howling Hoodoo” monster.

At the same time, a mischievous neighbor plots to frame the Emmersons’ aunt (Mary Steenburgen) for stealing a turkey, and it’s up to Emmerson siblings to put a stop to the plan.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV

‘Dutch’

Dutch Dooley (Ed O’Neill), is a good-hearted, working class man. His patience is put to the test when his girlfriend asks him to pick up her snobby, rebellious son Doyle (Ethan Embry) from his private school and bring him home for Thanksgiving.

Doyle wants nothing to do with his mom’s new boyfriend, throwing the pair into a battle of wills and they make a hectic journey back home.

Rating: PG-13

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

‘An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving’

Based on a short story by Louisa May Alcott, a widowed mother (Jacquline Bisset) struggles to put food on the table for her three children and keep their family together. The oldest daughter, who dreams of becoming a writer, sends a letter to her estranged, wealthy grandmother pleading for help.

When their grandmother does show up, old woulds are reopened and the family must learn to overcome past differences and heal.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Pluto TV, Tubi

‘The Addams Family Values’

The Addams family welcome a third child into the family. While Morticia (Anjelica Huston) and Gomez Addams (Raul Julia) celebrate their new son’s arrival, Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) are less-than-pleased with their new sibling.

Morticia and Gomez hire a nanny, Debbie Jelinsky (Joan Cusack), to help with the new baby. But when Debbie seduces her Uncle Fester, Wednesday suspects Debbie has nefarious intentions.

Rating: PG-13

Where to watch: Paramount+, Pluto TV

‘Rocky’

“Rocky” landed in theaters on Thanksgiving in 1976. It’s been deemed a Thanksgiving movie in the same way that “Diehard” is controversially considered a Christmas movie. So, take it or leave it.

Small-time boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) gets an abrupt shot at the world heavyweight title when he’s unexpectedly chosen as the unlikely opponent for reigning champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

With training from former bantamweight boxer Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith), Rocky pushes to overcome professional and personal challenges.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: MGM+