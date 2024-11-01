A still from a trailer for "Wicked" from Universal Pictures.

Thanksgiving week 2024 welcomes the sequel to summer 2023′s “Barbenhemier” — on the Friday before Thanksgiving, both “Wicked” and “Gladiator II” hit theaters.

The highly-anticipated films’ shared release date has yet to be given a catchy nickname like “Barbenhemier,” but fans are likely to spend the holiday in theaters watching both films.

If neither of these movies tickle your fancy, there will be plenty of other anticipated movies, like “Moana 2,″ in theaters during Thanksgiving.

And, if you want to get a head-start on Christmas celebrations, a couple of Christmas movies, including “Red One,” will also be in theaters.

So while you digest your Thanksgiving feast, here are some movies you can watch in theaters during Thanksgiving.

Movies in theaters on Thanksgiving 2024

‘Wicked’

A young student named Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) is misunderstood by her peers because of her unique green skin. But she creates an unexpected yet profound friendship with Glinda (Ariana Grande), a girl whose central aspiration in life is to be popular.

However, when both face life-altering experiences with the enigmatic Wizard of Oz, their relationship evolves, steering them onto divergent journeys that redefine their personal and shared destinies.

Rating: PG

Release date: Nov. 22, 2024

‘Gladiator II′

Haunted by the memory of his uncle’s betrayal and the murder of Maximus, Lucius (Paul Mescal) finds himself compelled to enter the gladiatorial arena of the Colosseum and reclaim his home from Roman emperors.

Fueled by his fury and driven by the dire state of the empire’s future, Lucius looks to the past for guidance and the strength he needs in the fight to bring Rome back to its people.

Rating: R

Release date: Nov. 22, 2024

‘Moana 2′

When a mysterious darkness threatens the harmonious balance of the oceans, Moana embarks on a voyage on the far seas of Oceania. With help from her legendary ancestors, Moana forms a group of rag-tag seafarers who join her on her most perilous quest yet.

Rating: PG

Release date: Nov. 28, 2024

‘Red One’

When Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) is abducted from the North Pole, the stakes for Christmas become higher than ever.

Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) security guard known for his brawn, is tasked with the seemingly impossible mission of retrieving Father Christmas.

To pull it off, Callum recruits an unlikely ally — Jack O’Malley (Chris Evans), an infamous tracker who has spent years on the naughty list.

Rating: PG-13

Release date: Nov. 15, 2024

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

Based on the bestselling children’s book of the same name by Barbara Robinson, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” shares the story of the Herdman family on film.

Known as the most mischievous children around, the six Herdman siblings are infamous for causing chaos.

So when the Herdman children are selected to participate in the town’s annual Christmas pageant, the entire community braces for disaster — but the Herdman children provide a fresh perspective on the true essence of Christmas.

Rating: PG

Release date: Nov. 8, 2024

‘Blitz’

As World War II intensifies and life becomes increasingly dangerous in London, Rita (Saoirse Ronan) sends her 9-year-old son, George (Elliott Heffernan), to safety on the English countryside.

George is overwhelmed by homesickness and determined to return to his mother and grandfather (Paul Weller) in London. Driven by his longing to be with family, George takes off on foot for a journey back home, which lands him in danger.

When Rita is told that George has run off, she panics and begins a desperate search for him.

Rating: PG-13

Release date: Nov. 1, 2024

‘Hitpig!’

Hitpig (Jason Sudeikis) is a renowned bounty hunter. So when a popular dancing circus elephant (Lily Singh) is taken, Hitpig is offered a large sum of cash to track it down and return it safely to a Las Vegas circus.

But when the mission goes awry, Hitpig has to confront his impression that no amount of money is enough for to complete the mission.

Rating: PG

Release date: Nov. 1, 2024

‘Here’

Over the course of a century, a home becomes the backdrop for interwoven stories of various families across generations.

Centered on the lives of an American couple, Richard (Tom Hanks) and Margaret (Robin Wright), each family experiences unique moments of love, loss, joy and despair, all within the same four walls.

Through the passage of time, the home’s walls bear witness to the evolving tapestry of human experience.

Rating: PG-13

Release date: Nov. 1, 2024

‘Flow’

Cat is a reclusive creature by nature. But when his home is devastated by a powerful flood, Cat must uproot his life in search of refuge elsewhere. He finds safety on a boat inhabited by a large variety of species.

Each animal has its own preferences and lifestyles, but to survive, they must learn to compromise and unite.

Rating: PG

Release date: Nov. 22, 2024

‘Bonhoeffer’

As World War II escalates, outspoken pacifist Dietrich Bonhoeffer (Jonas Dassler) is called upon to aid in the plot to assassinate Hitler.

Taking part in the plot pushes Bonhoeffer to reexamine the bounds of his morals — to help save millions of Jews, Bonhoeffer is required to question his own beliefs.

Rating: PG-13

Release date: Nov. 22, 2024