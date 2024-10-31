November has some exciting movies coming out, including “Wicked” and “Gladiator II,” which share release dates, causing some to speculate whether this year could see another phenomenon like 2023′s “Barbenheimer.”

The “Barbenheimer” phenomenon transpired due to two major movie releases, “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” opening at the same time. Many people decided to see them back to back, contributing to both films’ success.

As for what name November’s two blockbusters could be known as, Paul Mescal, the star of “Gladiator II,” suggested “Glicked” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Wickdiator doesn’t really roll off the tongue does it?” he said.

“Glicked” is not the only exciting release happening in November. A beloved Disney movie is getting a sequel, and those who want to get their Christmas fix will have plenty of options.

1. ‘Juror #2′

This Clint Eastwood-directed film brings together an all-star cast under a Hollywood veteran, including Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette and J.K. Simmons.

As in previous Eastwood films, this movie grapples with a moral quandary, providing plenty of tense scenes and leaving viewers to ponder what they would do in a similar situation.

The movie is about a man called to jury duty who discovers the killer on trial may be facing the blame for the juror’s own crime.

“Juror #2″ is already receiving positive early reviews, with it looking like a contender for awards season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rating: PG-13

Release date: Nov. 1, in theaters

2. ‘Red One’

An action-packed, Christmas-themed movie featuring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, in which they must save Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) from being kidnapped — it might not be the synopsis you expected, but it’s one you likely won’t be disappointed by.

While this movie likely won’t be anyone’s favorite of the year, and may be forgotten soon after it premieres, it promises to be a blast to watch.

Rating: PG-13

Release date: Nov. 15, in theaters

3. ‘Wicked’

“Wicked” is an adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, featuring the dual star power and musical talent of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

This movie is an origin story of the two witches featured in “The Wizard of Oz,” one good and the other wicked. It tells the story of events leading to these two individuals becoming friends and later taking diverging paths.

Movies adapted from Broadway musicals can be hit or miss, yielding classics like “West Side Story” or less favorable ones like “Cats.” However, early reactions suggest “Wicked” will be in the former category, with critics sharing on social media that the movie is likely to exceed expectations.

“The world is not ready for how great @wickedmovie is,” Jazz Tangcay, Senior Artisans Editor at Variety, posted on X.

Rating: PG

Release date: Nov. 22, in theaters

4. ‘Gladiator II’

Picking up decades after the original, “Gladiator II″ follows Lucius as he attempts to uphold the legacy left by Maximus. The movie promises to be one of the most action-packed spectacles of the year, with the trailer revealing epic gladiator battles, including full nautical scenes in the Colosseum.

Ridley Scott, who directed the original, returns to helm the sequel.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, historians have criticized some historical inaccuracies in Scott’s films. However, while such criticism may apply to movies like “Napoleon,” which depict actual events, fictional stories like “Gladiator” allow for more creative freedom.

Rating: R

Release date: Nov. 22, in theaters

5. ‘Moana 2′

The first “Moana” is considered a modern Disney classic, so it’s no surprise that a sequel is finally almost here.

This movie brings back the beloved characters Moana and Maui as they reunite for a new adventure. Moana, answering her ancestors’ call, sets out to connect her island with the rest of the ocean’s inhabitants, embarking on a treacherous journey across dangerous waters.

Rating: PG

Release date: Nov. 27, in theaters

6. ‘Our Little Secret’

Lindsay Lohan stars in this Christmas rom-com, where she bumps into her ex-boyfriend while spending the holidays with her new boyfriend’s family.

The plot promises plenty of awkward and hilarious moments as the two exes pretend not to know each other while constantly forced to interact.

The movie is Lohan’s third project with Netflix, following “Falling for Christmas” and “Irish Wish.”

Rating: PG-13

Release date: Nov. 27, Netflix