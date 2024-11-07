Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) escape from the Death Star in “Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope.”

“Star Wars” fans have received some exciting news. Disney has announced that another trilogy of movies is on the horizon, with seasoned producer Simon Kinberg at the helm.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new movies will take place after the conclusion of the sequel trilogy and will tell a different story, separate from the Skywalker saga that the nine central films focused on.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, will also work alongside Kinberg to produce the films.

This announcement comes in the wake of the cancellation of the “Star Wars” TV show “The Acolyte,” which reportedly did not attract a large enough audience to justify its high cost, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Additionally, the sequel trilogy faced significant criticism for its handling of “Star Wars” lore, with each film earning less than its predecessor. The third installment grossed only half of what the first film made.

A shift in direction could signal that “Star Wars” is undergoing a reawakening, though whether it will succeed remains to be seen.

What we know about the film and director

Details surrounding this project remain sparse. The film is in the very early stages of development, with only limited information, such as its existence and Kinberg’s involvement, being announced.

While little is known about the film itself, there is plenty to be said about the director, both positive and negative.

Kinberg is no stranger to the “Star Wars” universe, having previously worked as a producer on various projects. He also co-created the popular animated series “Star Wars: Rebels” with Dave Filoni, the executive creative director of Lucasfilm.

Beyond “Star Wars,” Kinberg’s production credits include successful films such as “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Logan” and “The Martian.”

However, Kinberg’s track record as a writer and director is less impressive.

SlashFilm, a movie news site, described him as “the guy who made your least favorite superhero movies.”

His writing credits include “X-Men: The Last Stand,” the 2015 “Fantastic Four” film, and “Dark Phoenix,” which he also directed.

This trilogy might not even be made

Despite the announcement of the trilogy, there is no guarantee that it will come to fruition. Several previously announced “Star Wars” projects were shelved during their initial development phases.

According to SlashFilm, these canceled projects included a trilogy by “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson, a trilogy planned by “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and a film from “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins.

While news on Kinberg’s project remains forthcoming, several other “Star Wars” endeavors are slated for upcoming releases.

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” a Disney+ series, premieres Dec. 3, the second season of “Andor” is set for release in 2025, “Ahsoka” is in development for a second season and “The Mandalorian & Grogu” movie has been announced for 2026.