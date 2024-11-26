Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik perform during the semifinals of "Dancing With the Stars," as they fight for a spot in the finale on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

During the elimination segment of the “Dancing with the Stars” semifinals last Tuesday, the stars and pros anxiously stood on stage waiting to hear who would be going home when the hosts shocked everyone by announcing that all five semifinalists would continue on to the finale.

But this is not the first time all five semifinalists have made it to the finale.

Last year during Season 32 of the show, all five semifinalists also received the same surprise when they were told none of them were going home and they would all be in the finals.

This year, the relief could be seen on all the contestants faces when learning that no one would be leaving the show ahead of the finals.

It was clarified that all the judges scores and audience votes from the semifinals will carry over to the finale.

During the semifinals, each couple performed two full-length dances, one ballroom dance and one Latin dance.

The stars that will be competing in the finals this week include two Olympians, a former NFL player, an actress and this year’s Bachelor.

The finale takes place Tuesday evening. Here’s a look at each of the finalists and what they did during the semifinals.

Ilona Maher

This year at the Paris Olympics, Ilona Maher was a part of the U.S. Women’s rugby sevens team, which won a bronze medal.

She is also a social media sensation and has gained a large following as she shares her life and journey as a female athlete on TikTok and other platforms.

Maher’s dance partner this season is Alan Bersten, who made his debut as a pro in Season 25 after joining the show as a troupe member in Season 20.

In his eight previous seasons as a pro, Bersten has won the Mirrorball Trophy once before in Season 28, when he was partnered with Hannah Brown.

During the semifinals, Maher and Bersten danced a paso doble to “Unholy,” and a Viennese waltz to “Golden Hour.”

Total score: 57/60

Stephen Nedoroscik

During the Summer Olympics this year, Stephen Nedoroscik became known as “pommel horse guy.”

He competed at the Olympics as a member of the U.S. men’s gymnastics teams as a pommel horse specialist, and he won two bronze medals during the Olympics.

This season, he was partnered with Rylee Arnold. This is Arnold’s second season as a pro on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Last year, for her first season as a pro, Arnold finished in sixth place with partner Harry Jowsey.

For the semifinal, episode Nedoroscik and Arnold performed a cha-cha to “Bailar” and a tango to “Sweet Disposition.”

Total score: 53/60

Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola played 13 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver and won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

In college, he played football at Texas Tech and was recently inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

His partner is Witney Carson, who first joined “Dancing with the Stars” as a member of the troupe in 2013. She has been a pro for 14 seasons.

Carson has won the mirror ball once, when she was partnered with Alfonso Ribeiro in Season 19.

Amendola and Carson danced a Viennese waltz to “Gravity” and a salsa to “I Like It” for the semifinals.

Total Score: 54/60

Joey Graziadei

Joey Graziadei is best known for appearing on “The Bachelor” as the Bachelor in Season 28. He ended his time on the show by getting engaged to his fiancé, Kelsey Anderson.

Outside of his reality TV appearances, Graziadei is a teaching tennis pro.

His partner, Jenna Johnson, joined the “Dancing with the Stars” troupe in Season 18 and first became a pro in Season 23.

This is Johnson’s eighth season as a pro and she has won the Mirrorball Trophy once during Season 26 with partner Adam Rippon.

For the semifinals, Graziadei and Johnson did a foxtrot to “I Won’t Dance” and a paso doble to “Come Together.”

The pair received their first perfect score for their foxtrot, with judge Derek Hough telling them it was one of the best foxtrots he’s ever seen.

Total score: 58/60

Chandler Kinney

Chandler Kinney is an actress who is best known for her roles in the “Zombies” film franchise and the series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” and “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.”

She began acting at age 9 and is the only star in the finals with previous formal dance training.

Kinney is partnered with pro Brandon Armstrong. He first joined “Dancing with the Stars” as a part of the troupe in Season 24 and this is his seventh season as a pro.

This season with Kinney is the furthest Armstrong has ever made it in the competition.

In the semifinals, Kinney and Armstrong performed a salsa to “Spicy Margarita” and a foxtrot to “Too Sweet.”

Total score: 58/60

When is the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale?

The Season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” finale will air Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. MST.

The finale will be a three-hour special and can be watched on ABC and Disney+.