This image released by Disney shows the character Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, center, in a scene from "Moana 2."

Many families enjoy spending part of their Thanksgiving weekend at the movies.

And this year, the holiday weekend is an unusually good weekend for movies, with both new and recently released family-friendly options.

Here is a brief guide to help you decide what would be the best movie for your family to watch this Thanksgiving.

‘Moana 2′

The biggest new release for Thanksgiving weekend, “Moana 2,” is somehow even better than its predecessor.

The new music will get everyone singing along, and the animated film should enthrall kids from 3 to 12 years old.

“Moana 2″ will give your kids a chance to talk about duty, friendship and growth.

‘Wicked’

The thrilling film adaptation of the popular musical is among the best movies of the year. But its themes about recognizing propaganda and not trusting parents and teachers may be more than young kids can handle.

For everyone else, though, “Wicked” is a must-watch for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is an absolute dish of a Christmas movie — it includes everything you want.

It has the nativity story. It has the charm and nostalgia. It has the family and hijinks. But most importantly, it has the Christianity in spades.

This film had me feeling like I was discovering Christmas for the first time. It might be a bit slow for the youngest kids, but it would be an absolute delight for anyone.

‘Bonhoeffer’

The newest film from Angel Studios tells one of the most important stories of the 20th century. And for that reason, it’s certainly worth seeing.

But its plot drags, and it’s a bit weaker than other films on this list artistically.

If you’ve got family members with patience to spare who will enjoy the theological conversation afterward, this one’s for you.

‘The Wild Robot’

The best animated picture of the year, “The Wild Robot,” has stuck around in theaters for more than two months for good reason.

It’s a movie for kids about the beauty of parenting. The animation pushes boundaries.

One 7-year-old reviewer said, “It made me feel so many things.”

‘Red One’

“What if Marvel made a Christmas movie?” was almost certainly the pitch that led to “Red One” being greenlit. It’s not like any Christmas movie I’ve seen before.

I can’t promise you that it’ll be one of your favorites, or that you’ll even remember it in two weeks, but you will have fun watching it.

“Red One” has superhero violence and PG-13 language, so it’s probably for teens and above.

‘Out of My Mind’

Disney+ recently released a charming preteen comedy about Melody, a young girl who is dealing with all the challenges of going into sixth grade and having nonverbal cerebral palsy.

The target audience here is girls 8-14, but the film’s themes about communication elevate it to a place where even older viewers will be charmed.

‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’

If a new film isn’t your speed, you can stream “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” an underappreciated gem from 2009.

It tells the Roald Dahl story about self-improvement and the complicated relationship between father and son.

Years after its release, it’s still growing its audience. Set in the fall, with an ending monologue on gratitude and plenty of poultry as a plot device, it checks all the boxes for a Thanksgiving movie.