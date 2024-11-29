Beyonce appears at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston on Oct. 25, 2024.

The complete list of nominations for the upcoming 67th Grammy Awards were released by The Recording Academy on Nov. 8, with women once again dominating the three top general categories.

The three top categories at the Grammys are Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year and in each of those categories this year six out of the eight categories are women, according to The Grammys.

The other general category for performers is Best New Artist. Four of the eight nominees for this awards are female solo artists and a fifth is a trio, which also includes a women.

According to The Grammys, there are five women who each were nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year this year. These women are Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

Two of those five, Carpenter and Roan were both also nominated for Best New Artist.

Charli XCX and Arianna Grande are both nominated for two of the top categories, per The Grammys.

The 67th Grammy awards are set to take place on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles.

All of the Grammy awards can go to anyone no matter the gender as the Recording Academy go rid of gendered categories in 2012, per Forbes.

How did women do at the last Grammys?

According to The Associated Press, during the televised portion of the last Grammys every competitive award was given to at least one woman.

At the Grammys in 2024, out of the eight nominees in each of the top three categories, seven were female. The nominees for Best New Artist were split evenly with four women and four men nominated.

In 2024, women won every category in the general field except for Producer Of The Year and Songwriter Of The Year.

The person who took home the most awards was a woman as well. Phoebe Bridgers left the Grammys with four awards, per The Associated Press.

How many women were nominated in the other categories this year?

The pop field of the Grammy nominations is also made up of mostly women, according to The Grammys.

The nominees for both Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album were all women.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Women also have a large presence in categories like best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album, best R&B performance, best R&B song, best Americana performance, best folk album and best Latin pop album.”

For the first time since 2019, a woman has been nominated for Non-classical Producer of the Year. While the award has never been won by a woman, Alissia is going up against Dan Nigro, Mustard, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, and Ian Fitchuk, per The Hollywood Reporter.

There were also multiple women nominated in the various rap categories this year including, GloRilla, Beyoncé (joined by Linda Martell), Doechii, Cardi B, Rapsody (with Erykah Badu) and Latto, according to NPR.

Who received the most Grammy nominations this year?

Beyonce received 11 nominations, the most for any artist in one year, according to Forbes.

The recent nominations made her the most nominated artist history of the Grammys, reaching a total of 99 nominations.

“Previously, she and her husband Jay-Z were tied for most career nominations, with 88 each,” per Forbes.

According to Forbes, throughout her career Beyonce has won 32 Grammys, the most of any artist.

“After Beyonce, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone are tied for second place with seven nominations this year,” per Forbes.

Tied for third most nominations this year with six nominations each are Carpenter, Roan and Swift, per Forbes.

Out of the eight artists with six or more nominations this year, six of them are women.

Swift also set a record by becoming the first woman to earn seven nominations for Album of the Year, according to Rolling Stone.