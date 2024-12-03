A thrill of “Jeopardy!” is that you never know what categories will come up in any given episode — each night presents a hodgepodge of trivia covering everything from opera to world capitals to U.S. presidents to Shakespeare and beyond.

But a new version of “Jeopardy!” is a bit more laser-focused.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy!” — described as “a brand new version of ‘Jeopardy!’ which tests a very different kind of knowledge” — premieres Dec. 4. But “Jeopardy!” fans needn’t worry: The new series isn’t replacing the beloved quiz show, and it won’t conflict with the show’s daily schedule.

Here’s a brief overview of what to expect from “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”

Who is hosting ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’?

“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings isn’t part of this new “Jeopardy!” spinoff. Instead, comedian and longtime “Saturday Night Live” writer Colin Jost will host “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”

“The show that reminds us that without pop culture, there’s just culture,” Jost, who hosts the “Weekend Update” segment on “SNL,” says in a teaser for the spinoff.

It’s been a big year for Jost, who hosted the White House Correspondents’ dinner in April and reported from the Olympics.

“Jeopardy!” announced Jost as “Pop Culture Jeopardy!” host in July, when the comedian was in Tahiti covering Olympic surfing. He had to end his Olympics coverage early after suffering a foot infection, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“You know it’s going great when you’ve been to the Olympic medical tent more than any of the athletes,” he shared in an Instagram photo that showed three of his toes bandaged.

How does ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ work?

More than 50,000 people applied to be on the first season of “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”

Ultimately, producers landed on 81 teams of three to compete in a series of knockout, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. The top three teams will compete in the finals for a $300,000 prize, according to a teaser for the “Jeopardy!” spinoff.

“Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from alternative rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights,” reads a description on the “Jeopardy!” website.

How to watch ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’

“Pop Culture Jeopardy!” premieres Wednesday, Dec. 4, on Amazon Prime Video.

Three new episodes will be available for streaming each Wednesday all the way through early March.

After the knockout round, which will introduce the 81 teams, the quarterfinals will begin Feb. 5. The semifinals will follow on Feb. 26, and the final episode will drop on March 5, according to the “Jeopardy!” website.