With the 97th Academy Awards approaching, we find ourselves reflecting on the 96 years of unforgettable moments.
From Will Smith’s infamous slap to Halle Berry’s tearful gratitude, the Oscars have been a stage for humor, triumph and emotion.
Let’s take a moment to revisit the moments that have defined Hollywood history.
Most memorable Oscar moments
1932
Walt Disney prepared a special cartoon segment for the Academy Awards.
1939
Shirley temple presents an honorary Academy Award to Walt Disney.
1974
The Academy Awards ceremony has a special guest: the Oscar streaker.
1989
Rob Lowe opens the show with a bizarre duet embarrassing the Academy and the entire motion picture industry, per The Hollywood Reporter.
2002
Halle Berry gets emotional when she became the first Black woman to win an Oscar in the Best Actress category.
2003
Adrien Brody gives Halle Berry a surprise kiss on stage.
2009
Heath Ledger wins posthumous Oscar.
2013
Jennifer Lawrence trips up the stairs on her way to the stage after winning Best Actress.
2014
John Travolta butchers Idina Menzel’s name. Who’s Adele Dazeem?
2014
Ellen DeGeneres goes down in history with a viral star-studded selfie.
2016
Leonardo DiCaprio wins his first Oscar for his performance in “The Revenant.”
2017
“Envelopegate,” or the moment when the wrong film was announced for Best Picture.
2022
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock, leaving the world stunned and Chris Rock himself calling it “the greatest night in the history of television.”
2024
Ryan Gosling took to the stage, performing “I’m Just Ken.”