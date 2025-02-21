Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

With the 97th Academy Awards approaching, we find ourselves reflecting on the 96 years of unforgettable moments.

From Will Smith’s infamous slap to Halle Berry’s tearful gratitude, the Oscars have been a stage for humor, triumph and emotion.

Let’s take a moment to revisit the moments that have defined Hollywood history.

Most memorable Oscar moments

1932

Walt Disney prepared a special cartoon segment for the Academy Awards.

1939

Shirley temple presents an honorary Academy Award to Walt Disney.

1974

The Academy Awards ceremony has a special guest: the Oscar streaker.

1989

Rob Lowe opens the show with a bizarre duet embarrassing the Academy and the entire motion picture industry, per The Hollywood Reporter.

2002

Halle Berry gets emotional when she became the first Black woman to win an Oscar in the Best Actress category.

2003

Adrien Brody gives Halle Berry a surprise kiss on stage.

2009

Heath Ledger wins posthumous Oscar.

2013

Jennifer Lawrence trips up the stairs on her way to the stage after winning Best Actress.

2014

John Travolta butchers Idina Menzel’s name. Who’s Adele Dazeem?

2014

Ellen DeGeneres goes down in history with a viral star-studded selfie.

2016

Leonardo DiCaprio wins his first Oscar for his performance in “The Revenant.”

2017

“Envelopegate,” or the moment when the wrong film was announced for Best Picture.

2022

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock, leaving the world stunned and Chris Rock himself calling it “the greatest night in the history of television.”

2024

Ryan Gosling took to the stage, performing “I’m Just Ken.”