Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth, front left), Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin, back left), Messalla (Evan Ross, back right) and Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence, front right) in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2."

You’ve heard of March Madness but are you ready for “March Katniss”?

According to its website, Cinemark is calling it the “deadliest bracket of the season” and you won’t want to miss it.

On Monday, Feb. 24, Cinemark announced on Instagram that it is bringing “The Hunger Games” movies back to theaters starting March 12.

According to Instagram, March Katniss will proceed as follows:

“The Hunger Games” — March 12

“Catching Fire” — March 13

“Mockingjay — Part 1″ — March 14

“Mockingjay — Part 2″ — March 15

Full series movie marathon — March 16

But wait — that’s not all.

For the series marathon, Cinemark theaters are offering dine-in options as well as recliner seating, according to Cinemark’s webpage for the event, so you can experience the world of Panem in “comfort and style.”

Tickets are available to purchase now on their website.

What is “The Hunger Games” about?

“The Hunger Games” movies were made based off of the book trilogy written by Suzanne Collins.

According to Goodreads, the first book in the series, “The Hunger Games,” was first published in 2008 and is set in a dystopian world with 12 districts that are governed by the cruel Capitol.

In order to keep the districts in line, one boy and one girl — between the ages of 12 and 18 — are chosen from each district every year to participate in a broadcasted fight to the death, known as the Hunger Games.

Katniss Everdeen of District 12 makes a name for herself when she volunteers to take the place of her younger sister who was initially picked for the games.

Though she first sees this as a death sentence, Katniss quickly becomes a force to be reckoned with with every move she makes.

The story of Katniss continues to become more daring and dangerous in “Catching Fire” (2009) and “Mockingjay” (2010), per Goodreads.

When did ‘The Hunger Games’ premiere in theaters?

When Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) made her first appearance in theaters, a vast range of fans made their way to the big screen, according to Cinemark.

The first film premiered in 2012 and made $694 million worldwide.

In 2013, “Catching Fire” came to theaters with just as much action and anticipation and earned $865 million worldwide.

“Mockingjay: Part 1″ grossed $755 million worldwide when it premiered in 2014.

After a year of waiting, fans were able to see the final part of the story in “Mockingjay: Part 2.” This final movie made $653 million worldwide.

And now, a whole decade later, Cinemark theaters are giving fans an opportunity to “relive the excitement and emotions of the original release and share the experience with a new generation of fans,” according to Cinemark.