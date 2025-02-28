Ken Sanders, right, appraises an 1844 Bellows Falls LDS Church hymnal in Salt Lake City, during the "Antiques Roadshow" episode that aired on April 3, 2017. The long-running PBS series is spotlighting five cities — Salt Lake City included — for its 30th season, which will air sometime in 2026.

For its 30th season, “Antiques Roadshow” wants to know what potentially rare items are stored away — or on display — in homes throughout Utah.

The long-running PBS series is spotlighting five cities — Salt Lake City included — for its 30th season, which will air sometime in 2026. The show recently revealed the filming location for its Utah episodes.

Here’s what to know about “Antiques Roadshow” coming to Salt Lake City — and how to get tickets.

‘Antiques Roadshow’ in Salt Lake City: Where will it be?

“Antiques Roadshow” has picked Red Butte Garden and Arboretum for its Salt Lake filming location, the show recently announced in a news release shared with the Deseret News.

“Marking a milestone anniversary for a TV show, our Season 30 tour is made even more special by holding Roadshow’s Salt Lake City event at Red Butte Garden and Arboretum,” executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement. “Each year ‘Roadshow’ gives our fans a chance to experience culturally rich places, complete with gorgeous architecture, art and nature that provide an intriguing backdrop to capture appraisals and allow us to take viewers ‘backstage’ to see and learn about places that they might otherwise miss!”

The show will film an all-day appraisal event on June 3, and three Salt Lake City-based episodes will air next year on PBS.

How to apply for ‘Antiques Roadshow’ tickets

While admission to “Antiques Roadshow” is free, tickets are required. Here’s what to know:

An online form to enter for a pair of tickets is available at pbs.org/roadshowtickets. The form closes after March 24.

Those who submit an entry will receive an entry verification number via email. That email will also include a link for you to submit photos and descriptions of your items (this part is optional).

The ticket drawing will take place in late March. In mid-April, winners will receive a notification email.

All winners will receive their e-tickets via email roughly three weeks prior to the June 3 event.

Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.

Where is ‘Antiques Roadshow’ going in 2025?

The 2025 production tour for “Antiques Roadshow” includes:

April 29 — Savannah, Georgia

May 13 — St. Louis, Missouri

June 3 — Salt Lake City, Utah

June 18 — Boothbay, Maine

July 1 — Charlevoix, Michigan

“Antiques Roadshow” has visited Salt Lake City a few times over the years.

When the show came through in 2017, Ken Sanders of Ken Sanders Rare Books appraised an 1844 Latter-day Saint hymnal for $40,000-$50,000, as the Deseret News previously reported.