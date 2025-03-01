Mallory Jansen and Charlie Carrick in "The Royal We" on the Hallmark Channel.

In March, Hallmark is releasing a line of movies with a “Royal” theme, as well as a new film series, “Hearts Around the Table.”

The third season of “The Way Home” and 12th season of “When Calls the Heart” will premiere new episodes through the month. A new home renovation series, “Home Is Where The Heart Is,” will also premiere this month on Hallmark+.

Here are the five new Hallmark movies coming out in March 2025, plus a look at the new Hallmark reality series, “Home Is Where The Heart Is,” starring Luke Macfarlane.

‘The Royal We’

Starring: Mallory Jansen and Charlie Carrick

Summary: Princess Bea (Jansen) must step up her royal duties when her older sister elopes with a non-royal. To honor her royal obligations, Bea must oblige to an arranged marriage to a prince from a small kingdom.

Premiere: Saturday, March 1, at 6 p.m. MST

‘The Reluctant Royal’

Starring: Andrew Walker and Emilie de Ravin

Summary: Johnny Payne (Walker), a mechanic from Philadelphia, is shocked when he discovers his estranged father is a duke.

While awkwardly adjusting to royal life, Johnny develops romantic feelings for the duke’s advisor, Prudence (de Ravin).

Premiere: Saturday, March 8, at 6 p.m. MST

‘Mystery Island: Winner Takes All’

Starring: Elizabeth Henstridge, Charlie Weber and Kristin Booth

Summary: On Mystery Island, content winners compete to solve a staged murder in hopes of winning a grand prize. However, when a Mystery Island employee is actually murdered, the event takes a dark turn, revealing hidden secrets.

Premiere: Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m. MST

‘Royal-ish’

Starring: Nichole Sakura and William Moseley

Summary: While working as an amusement park princess, Lacey (Sakura), befriends Rose — a real princess, who is 8 years old. Rose’s charming father (Moseley) recruits Lacey to visit their kingdom and begin work as Rose’s governess.

Premiere: Saturday, March 15, at 6 p.m. MST

‘Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love'

Starring: Ashley Newbrough, Steve Lund and Mindy Cohn

Summary: Jenna (Newbrough) is tasked with organizing a charity event for billionaire Tom Redlands. As she works on her preparations, Jenna finds it challenging collaborating with Andrew (Lund), Tom’s assistant — especially because Jenna and Andrew share a romantic history.

Premiere: Saturday, March 22, at 6 p.m. MST

‘Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act'

Starring: Ashley Newbrough, Steve Lund and Mindy Cohn

Summary: After a bad breakup, Shari (Cohn) moves to Washington, D.C., with the goal to start painting again. She feels inspired after meeting Evan, a repairman who also owns a gallery.

Premiere: Saturday, March 29, at 6 p.m. MST

‘Home Is Where The Heart Is’

Starring: Luke Macfarlane and Olivia Westbrooks

Summary: Actor and expert woodworker Luke Macfarlane will host “Home Is Where The Heart Is,” a home renovation series.

“I’ve always been a builder and a maker, and woodworking is my sort of material, but a very articulate, well-dressed man telling you what’s good and bad is not something that I am interested in. I think we have a lot of wonderful examples on television of that,” Macfarlane told Variety.

“To get really sweaty is not always the cutest thing, but I was committed to that, especially knowing that this was the space that I wanted to sort of introduce myself into.”

Premiere: Episodes come to streaming on Hallmark+ on Thursday, March 20.

‘The Way Home’ Season 3

Starring: Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow

Summary: “Season three picks up where season two left off — with Kat (Leigh) and her brother Jacob, who went missing more than two decades ago at the age of eight and is now an adult, poised to walk into the Landry home to an unsuspecting Del (MacDowell),” Hallmark announced in a statement.

“Viewers will be introduced to a groovy new era when the pond transports Kat and Alice to 1974 — the year Del and Colton (Jefferson Brown) first met as teens and their epic love story began. Alice is befriended by a young, spritely Evelyn Goodwin (Devin Cecchetto) but their budding friendship complicates Alice’s relationship with Del, who wants her memories of Colton to remain the way they are.

“Meanwhile, Kat attempts to close the door on the 1800s after making startling discoveries. In the present day she and Elliot (Williams) navigate a new chapter in their relationship, while he finds himself faced with his own complicated past.”

Premiere: New episodes of “The Way Home” premiere on the Hallmark channel every Friday at 7 p.m. MST.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 12

Starring: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry

Summary: In upcoming episodes, “The Garrison Gang comes for their gold with Hope Valley residents in the crosshairs. Angela (Vienna Leacock) visits the Schwartzman School, and Rosemary (Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter) uncovers the truth about Ava (Tiera Skovbye).”

Premiere: New episodes of “When Calls the Heart” premiere on the Hallmark channel every Sunday at 7 p.m. MST.