After announcing what it called its “biggest season ever” last year, Broadway at the Eccles has revealed an impressive lineup for the 2025-26 season.

On Tuesday, the Broadway series announced the shows that will come through Salt Lake City in the coming year. The lineup includes mostly newer shows and premieres for Utah — including “Back to the Future” and “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” which featured former Utahn Will Swenson in the lead role on Broadway. The upcoming season will also see the return of a fan favorite — “The Phantom of the Opera.”

“We are so excited to bring this eight show blockbuster season to Salt Lake!” Victor Hamburger, vice president of Mountain for Broadway Across America, said in a statement shared with the Deseret News. “Broadway continues to be the hottest ticket in town and we can’t wait to bring so many incredible new shows direct from Broadway as well as the return of this limited engagement of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to Eccles Theater.”

Here’s a breakdown of the shows in the 2025-26 season.

What’s in the Broadway at the Eccles 2025-26 season lineup?

‘Some Like It Hot’ — Sept. 30-Oct. 5

Based on the 1959 film starring Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe, the musical comedy “Some Like It Hot” is set in the Prohibition era and follows two musicians who take up new identities and go on the run after witnessing a mob hit.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2022 and led the Tony Awards ceremony that year with 13 nominations.

‘Suffs’ — Nov. 11-16

Inspired by the American women’s suffrage movement, “Suffs” focuses on the events leading up to the ratification of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

In starring as early 20th-century suffragist Alice Paul, composer-actor Shaina Taub became “only the second woman in Broadway history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own musical,” Deadline reported.

The musical premiered on Broadway last year and won the Tony Awards for best book and best score.

‘Twas the Night Before’ — Dec. 4-14

“Twas the Night Before” is the first holiday-themed production from Cirque du Soleil, inspired by Clement-Clark Moore’s classic poem, “A Visit From St. Nicholas.”

“Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays,” reads a statement on the production’s website. “A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before … features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters - and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil."

‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’ — Jan. 20-25, 2026

Will Swenson, a BYU and Cottonwood Heights graduate, originated the role of Diamond in “A Beautiful Noise,” which explores how “a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time,” per Broadway World.

“I came in and I knew all the songs by heart, and I’m not even exaggerating,” Swenson previously told The Associated Press. “I just had it all in my DNA because it was such a part of my upbringing, just constantly on in the car and constantly on at home.”

Although “A Beautiful Noise” features several of Diamond’s biggest hits, it’s not “all singing and dancing and flashing lights,” the musical’s writer, Anthony McCarten, told the Boston Globe.

McCarten chose to center the production on some of Diamond’s therapy sessions from the 1970s — and he reportedly did hours of interviews with Diamond to develop this concept, the Deseret News previously reported.

“I wanted it to be about something, and Neil, to his great credit, was not afraid to go there,” McCarten told the Boston Globe. “My job is not to flatter. It’s to get to the bottom of something. And Neil was happy for me to ask the questions, and he was nothing but honest in his responses.

“That’s what made him an extraordinary artist,” he continued. “If you examine his songs, even though they were pop tunes, there’s a lot of depth and self-inquiry in them.”

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ — April 8-26, 2026

After a staggering 35-year run on Broadway, “The Phantom of the Opera” closed its curtains in 2023, as the Deseret News reported.

But the Andrew Lloyd Webber-composed musical about a mysterious composer who haunts the Paris Opera House is returning to the Eccles Theater for a three-week engagement next year. The production was last at the theater in 2018, featuring a revamped set design and staging that created a fresh take on the story, as the Deseret News reviewed at the time.

‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ — June 9-14, 2026

“Back to the Future,” starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, hasn’t waned in popularity since it hit screens 40 years ago. If anything, the future is even brighter.

When Fox and Lloyd both attended the FanX convention in Salt Lake City two years ago, fans spanning multiple generations gathered together — and spent anywhere from several hundred dollars to well over $1,000 — to celebrate their “Back to the Future” fandom.

One of the latest tributes to the film is a musical, adapted to the stage by the film’s creators, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis. “Back to the Future: The Musical” features a mix of original music and hit songs from the film as it follows the movie’s storyline of Marty McFy going back in time to bring his high school-age parents together.

The musical made its Broadway debut in 2023 following a successful run on London’s West End, where it won the award for best new musical at the 2022 London Olivier Awards.

‘Hell’s Kitchen' — July 7-12, 2026

“Hell’s Kitchen” is a coming-of-age story from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys.

With music from Keys as its foundation, the semi-autobiographical story follows 17-year-old Ali in New York City as she struggles to find her place.

“Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano,” per a description shared in a news release. “Set to the rhythm of the 90s, ‘Hell’s Kitchen' is a love story between a mother and daughter.”

“Hell’s Kitchen” made its Broadway debut in 2024 and received a whopping 13 Tony nominations.

‘Water for Elephants’ — Aug. 25-30, 2026

Based on the 2006 book of the same name, the musical “Water for Elephants” has largely been praised for its visual spectacle and production quality.

“After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life — and love — and beyond his wildest dreams,” per a description of the musical shared in a news release.

“Water for Elephants” made its Broadway debut last year and closed in December.

Broadway at the Eccles 2025-26 season add-ons

Existing subscribers will be the first to have access to the following two add-ons for the 2025-26 season:

‘Clue’ — Feb. 10-15, 2026

Based on the classic 1985 film — and inspired by the popular board game — “Clue” comes to the Eccles Theater in stage form. The murder-mystery comedy is one of the add-ons for the 2025-26 season.

‘Hadestown’ — March 24-29, 2026

“Hadestown,” which won the 2019 Tony Award for best musical and the 2020 Grammy for best musical theater album, made its debut at the Eccles Theater back in 2021.

Now, the production that dives into Greek mythology by exploring the lives of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife, Persephone, returns to Salt Lake City as an add-on for the 2025-26 season.

How to get tickets for Broadway at the Eccles 2025-26 season