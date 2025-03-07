The debate over how to save movie theaters in the streaming era was reignited during the Oscars on Sunday, when filmmakers urged Americans to go to the cinema again.

“Watching a film in the theater with an audience is an experience,” director Sean Baker, who won four Oscars for his film “Anora,” said during the 97th annual Academy Awards. “We can laugh together, cry together, scream in fright together, perhaps sit in devastated silence together. It’s a communal experience you simply don’t get at home. And right now, the theatergoing experience is under threat.”

A new study by Octane Seating reveals why many Americans choose to stay home instead of experiencing the laughter, action and emotional intimacy that Baker described.

But it also gives movie theater fans some reasons for hope.

Key takeaways from the study

According to the study, which draws on responses from 1,000 U.S. adults, nearly two-thirds of Americans watch more than one movie per week.

However, most of this viewing is happening at home for a variety of reasons, including cost- and comfort-related concerns, researchers found.

“Overall, only 13% of people go to the movies a few times per month, with 4% going weekly,” Octane Seating reported.

To boost those figures, movie theater leaders will have to address some of the issues that people say are keeping them from buying tickets and enjoying the big screen experience.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said movie theaters need to be cleaner.

Fifty-seven percent of moviegoers are sneaking in their own snacks because of frustrations with concession stand prices.

In general, Americans want movie costs to be lower. Seventy-two percent said they’d go to movie theaters more often if it wasn’t so expensive.

A general view of atmosphere is seen at the AARP Movies for Grownups Film Showcase at Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014, in Los Angeles. | Vince Bucci, Invision for AARP via the Associated Press

Cost challenges

To address cost concerns, movie theaters have created subscription services that give people a discount if they pay for multiple tickets up front.

But the survey found that few people are taking advantage of this option.

“Only 16% of Americans have such a subscription,” researchers reported.

And those who do take part in a movie theater program don’t always use it.

Half of subscribers “only use their membership a few times per year,” Octane Seating reported.

The comfort factor

Here are some of the factors that can help bring people back to movie theaters, according to the report:

Audio and picture quality

Access to new releases before streaming viewers

The ability to see a movie before it gets spoiled

The study revealed that 97% of Americans think picture and audio quality are important when deciding where to watch a movie.

It was also clear that movie theaters need to prioritize comfort.

One of the key factors keeping people at home on the couch is that they feel comfortable there, researchers found.

“Overall, 60% of people think comfortable seating is extremely or very important to their decision about whether to see a movie in a theater or stay home,” Octane Seating reported.

That helps explain why movie theaters are upgrading auditorium-style seats to plush recliners — some are even heated.

How can Americans help Hollywood?

As movie theaters attempt to create an environment that’s nearly as comfortable as your couch at home, viewers can take action, as well, if they want to keep cinemas alive.

If you’re dissatisfied with cleanliness or customer service, consider offering feedback. Let theaters know what would improve the experience and encourage ticket sales.

Plus, if you’re worried about movie theater costs, you can ask for help understanding subscription service discounts.