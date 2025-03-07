Dolly Parton performs during an event celebrating the Kansas statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Overland Park, Kan. Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, died Monday, March 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn., at age 82.

Dolly Parton has released an emotional song honoring her late husband, Carl Dean, who died Monday at age 82.

She shared “If You Hadn’t Been There” on her personal Instagram account along with a photo of herself and Dean.

The song is a heartfelt tribute to their decades-long partnership.

Dolly Parton’s marriage

Parton met Dean when she was an 18-year-old new Nashville resident standing outside the Wishy-Washy Laundromat while waiting for her clothes to get clean, as previously reported by Deseret News.

One of the first things Parton noticed about Dean was his genuine interest in getting to know her. “He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about,” she once said, according to The Associated Press.

While Parton prospered in the spotlight, Dean remained private, quietly supporting her throughout their life together.

“I wouldn’t trade the last 50 years for nothing on this earth,” Dean told Entertainment Tonight when they renewed their vows in 2016.

Parton always respected Dean’s wish to stay out of the spotlight, explaining it wasn’t who he was.

“He’s a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he’d never get a minute’s peace and he’s right about that,” Parton told Entertainment Tonight in 2020.

Dolly Parton’s new song

After six decades of love, Dean passed away on Monday. The cause of death has not been announced.

Parton’s Friday post on Instagram with the new song was accompanied by an early photo of the couple.

“I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together,“ she said in her caption. ”Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him.”

“If you hadn’t been there, where would I be? Without your trust, love and belief,” Parton sings in the new song. “The ups and downs, we’ve always shared. And I wouldn’t be here, if you hadn’t been there.”

The song is emotional and heartfelt, as Parton credits Dean with shaping her into the person she has become.

She expresses that it was him seeing the best in her that gave her the confidence to flourish — it was his love that pushed her to grow.

The song is a testament to a love that shaped her life.