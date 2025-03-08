It’s been five years since Thunderstorm Artis entered “The Voice” competition with a heartfelt rendition of The Beatles’ “Blackbird” that won over all four coaches. It was the first of what would be several impressive performances on the show as the singer from Hawaii made it all the way to the finale.

Artis ultimately placed third on the show — and has been avidly pursuing music in the years since.

His song “Stronger” was featured on the Season 19 premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy” (that version has been streamed more than 14 million times on Spotify), and his 2023 single “Stand Up Eight“ has more than 1 million streams on Spotify. He also opened for the band Train in the summer of 2023.

Now, the 28-year-old singer is back in the reality competition spotlight — this time on “American Idol.”

“American Idol” recently aired a brief preview of its upcoming season, which officially premieres March 9. Viewers got to see Artis' audition in front of “Idol” judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — and based on their reactions, Artis will likely have a promising run on the show just as he did on “The Voice.”

But from the audition alone, it’s clear that “American Idol” is showcasing a different side of Artis than viewers saw on “The Voice.”

Thunderstorm Artis auditions for "American Idol." | Disney

Thunderstorm Artis auditions for ‘American Idol’

Artis made his “American Idol” debut doing something he never got to do on “The Voice”: perform an original song.

The singer, who currently resides in Nashville with his wife, Faith, and two kids, performed a song he wrote called “Don’t Let Me Let You Go.”

“It’s about mine and my wife’s journey, and just about the hardship of relationships as well — especially the times where it feels like you might be pulling away at times, and it’s important for the other person to be that anchor for you," he told the “Idol” judges. “And so this song’s a little bit about how she’s my anchor, and holding me down in the times when I’m weak.”

With his wife, kids and a few family members there to support him, Artis performed the song. As soon as he started singing, Underwood and Richie shared a knowing smile, and Richie proceeded to give a thumbs-up. When it was all over, the singer had a standing ovation from all three judges.

“Your voice, it’s got a soulful thing, it’s got a really sweet thing, you’ve got that growl at the top. Like, you took all the genres and you just rolled them up into a ball and then just threw that ball at us — that’s what you did," Underwood said. “It was so good.”

All of the judges praised Artis' songwriting and his ability to create a song that was so relatable.

“There’s a point in this competition where we’re looking for people who stand out. And man, you’ve jumped all the way out,” Richie said.

“Thanks for trusting the ‘American Idol’ family with your talents,” Bryan added.

The judges then gave Artis a golden ticket to Hollywood, meaning the singer will travel to Los Angeles for the next round of the competition.

“Music is not the easiest road you could take,” Artis' wife told “Idol” producers. “But he’s been working at this his whole life. I’m just so proud of him.”

Thunderstorm Artis receives a golden ticket to Hollywood following his audition for "American Idol." | Disney

Who is Thunderstorm Artis?

“American Idol” is the latest chapter in Artis' pursuit of a music career, but his love of music formed long before his appearance on any reality competition show.

He was surrounded by it as he grew up in a large musical family (he’s one of 11 kids). His father, Ron Artis, was a session musician who played keyboards on Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” per the Deseret News.

When his father died suddenly from a heart attack, Artis began singing more as a way to cope with his grief, according to the singer’s bio for “The Voice,” as the Deseret News previously reported.

His YouTube channel features a mixture of originals and covers. His latest single, “Take it Slow,” came out earlier this year.

And while the singer is no stranger to reality competition shows, “American Idol” has the potential to be different from “The Voice” because Artis can perform original music and, if he makes it far enough, perform for a live audience (Artis’ season of “The Voice” five years ago took an unprecedented turn due to the pandemic, with the season finale taking place remotely).

In 2023, Artis released “Surprise,” a song about his wife, who he met shortly after doing his blind audition for “The Voice.”

“We met randomly at a concert,” Artis previously told People. “At the time, I didn’t think that true love really existed. And to my surprise, she came into my life and tore down a lot of these walls.

“I’ve always written from a place of pain and turmoil and deep, thought-provoking things,” he continued. “But with ‘Surprise,’ I wanted to go the opposite way. It was the first time that I was able to write about something that I’m super happy about.”