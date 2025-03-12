Six years after Natasha Romanoff’s death in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are still in denial.

Natasha Romanoff left a significant mark on Marvel fans, as evidenced by the ongoing flow of social media posts about her.

One fan recently turned to social media to say “happy birthday” to “the woman who made me believe that not every hero needs to have superpowers.”

Although Natasha Romanoff was shown sacrificing her life to save others in “Avengers: Endgame,” many insist the Black Widow still has a chance to return.

Scarlett Johansson is pleading with fans to face reality and accept the loss, begging them to move on.

Natasha is dead

“Natasha is dead,” said Johansson, talking about her character Natasha Romanoff in an interview with InStyle. “She is dead. She’s dead. Okay?”

With her blunt statement about the character, Johansson was trying to convince Black Widow fans to accept the truth and stop sharing theories and possible plot twists that would result in Natasha Romanoff’s survival.

Johansson wishes her character’s death would be honored, rather than denied.

“They just don’t want to believe it. They’re like, ‘But she could come back!’” she said to InStyle. “We’re going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment."

Scarlett Johansson’s upcoming movies

Fans unwilling to say goodbye to Johansson may have to accept she won’t return as Black Widow.

Instead, they can watch her in another major franchise film, “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” which is set for release on July 2, per IMDb.

If fans want more of Johansson while they wait for the release, Johansson is also starring in Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme,” which will release in June.

Johansson has committed to several other upcoming films, including “Featherwood” and “The Gauntlet,” in which she will star next to Tom Cruise, according to Times Now News.