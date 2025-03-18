A pair of Frontier Airlines jetliners pass each other on a runway at Denver International Airport after a winter storm swept through the region Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Denver.

As Southwest bids farewell to free checked bags, Frontier Airlines is swooping in with a sweet deal saying, “Breaking up with your old airline? We’re here for you!” in a statement.

On March 18, the airline announced low fares, free checked bags and free flight changes.

Frontier seized the opportunity after Southwest discontinued its long-standing free checked bag policy last week, the Deseret News previously reported.

What the new policy entails

Starting today, the budget airline is offering a “bundle” for travelers. The deal include a free carry-on, free seat-selection, free flight changes and a free checked bag for flights departing May 28 through Aug. 18. Customers must use the promo code “FREEBAG.”

All flight reservations must be made by March 24 to take advantage of the offer.

“We’ve always had heart,” said Barry Biffle, CEO, Frontier Airlines. “Some airlines are walking away from what travelers love, but we’re running towards it. Think of this as the ultimate ‘divorce your old airline’ deal. If travelers show us the love, we’ll make these perks permanent.”

While the free-checked bag offer is a limited-time deal, the airline has stated that if enough travelers respond positively, they may consider making it a permanent feature.

“At the end of the day, travelers just want to be valued,” said Biffle. “We’re bringing back the things people love about flying - free bags, free seat selection, and flexibility - without the extra fees. No games, just great value.”

Terms and conditions to be aware of