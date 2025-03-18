Adam Sandler in the audience during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A new teaser trailer for "Happy Gilmore 2," starring Sandler, has been released by Netflix.

Adam Sandler is back on the golf course in the new teaser trailer for “Happy Gilmore 2,” according to a post on X from Netflix.

The new trailer begins with Happy Gilmore (Sandler) admiring the busts of some of the golfing greats, including Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and even his very own at the end.

The video continues with Happy dusting off his clubs and pulling out his classic outfit of boots, sweatpants and a hockey jersey to play against some of the sport’s big hitters.

Feeling a little intimidated, it’s time for him to find a new happy place.

The trailer then shows scenes that will be in the movie, from Happy golfing on the beach to moving day at his grandmother’s house. It’s clear that this sequel is sure to show us all “the Happy (we) fell in love with.”

According to the teaser, “Happy Gilmore 2″ will arrive on Netflix on July 25.

Who will be in ‘Happy Gilmore 2′?

Here is who will be in the new Netflix movie.

Returning cast members, according to IMDb:

Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit

Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin

Lee Trevino as himself

Dennis Dugan as Doug Thompson

Ben Stiller as Hal L.

New cast members, according to CBR:

Sunny Sandler

Sadie Sandler

Blake Clark

Travis Kelce

Bad Bunny

Conor Sherry

Ethan Cutkosky

Philip Fine Schneider

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF)

Justin Thomas

Kim Whitley

Eminem (cameo)

Becky Lynch (cameo)

Professional golfers, according to Netflix:

John Daly

Paige Spiranac

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Will Zalatoris

What happened in the original ‘Happy Gilmore’?

The original “Happy Gilmore” has been a fan favorite since its premiere in 1996, according to CBR.

Happy begins the movie as an aspiring hockey player. However, he finds that he has a talent for golf and joins the gentleman’s game in an attempt to save his grandmother’s (Frances Bay) house from being repossessed by the IRS.

Despite making enemies along the way, Happy also makes allies that help him overcome the odds, save his grandmother’s house and show “the golf snobs who’s boss,” according to Netflix.