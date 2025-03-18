The crew and cast are pictured during the filming of "The Chosen" Season 4 in 2023. The show's sixth season, slated to film in Utah later this year, was one of five productions to receive state incentives on Friday.

A new movie starring Steve Carrell, slated to begin filming this month in Park City, and the sixth season of “The Chosen” are among the latest film and TV productions to receive financial incentives from Utah.

Utah Board of Tourism Development officials agreed Friday to approve a little more than $5.4 million in various incentives toward five new productions scattered across Summit, Salt Lake and Utah counties this year.

Carrell — along with Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef — are all cast to star in an HBO Original movie that will be the directorial debut for "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong. The untitled movie received a portion of funding from the Rural Utah Film Incentive.

In a statement, Jay Roewe, senior vice president of global incentives and production planning for HBO, said picking Utah was "one of the best decisions we made in setting up our film."

"The scale and scope offered in its beautiful landscapes and uniquely modern locations have allowed us to seamlessly tell our larger-than-life story with the backdrop it deserves," he said. "We are grateful for the wonderful support of the Utah Film Commission, including the film incentive and outstanding local crew, and look forward to this being a very special and successful production."

Meanwhile, "The Chosen" received a Utah Motion Picture Incentive as production picks up on the sixth season of Dallas Jenkins' popular drama that focuses on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. The announcement comes as the show's fifth season is scheduled to premiere this week.

Much like previous seasons, the show's sixth season will be filmed in Utah County later this year.

"The people are wonderful, the landscape is stunning, and the locations we use work perfectly," said Brad Pelo, president of "The Chosen," in a statement.

It's also never too early to think about next Christmas, as a pair of holiday films received incentives to film in Utah.

"Haul Out the Holly 3" will be the latest installment of the "Haul Out the Holly" series, following a pair of movies that debuted on the Hallmark Channel in recent years. David Wulf, the film's producer, said, "Utah's strong tradition with celebrating holidays — both Christmas and Halloween" — made it the ideal location for the franchise's next chapter.

"Christmas Roses," led by Utah filmmaker John Lyde, received a Utah Community Film Incentive, as his project will feature an all-local crew. T.J. Packer, another local filmmaker, received a similar incentive for a new episodic web series filming in the state.

Combined, the five productions are projected to support over 350 new jobs with an economic impact of $24.2 million in the three counties where filming will take place.