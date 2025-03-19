The new Disney live-action “Snow White” is coming to theaters this Friday, March 21, with Gal Gadot taking on the iconic role of the Evil Queen, along side Rachel Zegler playing Snow White.

The “Wonder Woman” actress was first announced to play the Evil Queen in November 2021, officially joining Angelina Jolie, who played Maleficent, and Cate Blanchett, who played Lady Tremaine, as a fellow Disney villain, according to Deadline.

Gadot has been in countless action movies but “Snow White” isn’t anything like what she’s done before and with it being a musical, it begs the question: Can this “Heart of Stone” actress sing?

Can Gal Gadot sing?

The short answer is: Yes, she can sing!

According to People, Gadot had to first prove that she could sing in order to get the role.

“It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while,” Gadot said, according to People. “They needed to make sure I can sing because this is a musical. So for a month I was working on the song, and then I auditioned. We filmed the song and I got the part.”

She continued, “It was very exciting and it was so much to shoot because it was so different than anything I’ve ever done. It’s so delicious and delightful. I could really go big and theatrical. I can’t wait for you to watch this movie.”

Gadot told Hong Kong Vouge that she even changed her voice for the role and express how much she enjoyed the whole process.

The Amazonian warrior also felt that being the Evil Queen allowed her to “stretch (her) performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated,” per Hong Kong Vouge.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time Gadot has had to sing in a movie.

In 2018, Gadot voiced a tough racer named Shank in “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” In the film she sang a duet with Sarah Silverman, who voiced Vanellope von Schweetz.

“I always practice without knowing what for,” Gadot told Entertainment Tonight at a premiere for the film. “It’s been the first time I’ve ever sang in a movie and it’s been great and I really liked it.”

What songs will Gal Gadot sing in the new ‘Snow White’ movie?

According to RadioTimes, Gadot will sing a song titled “All Is Fair,” as well as its accompanying reprise.

The music for the film was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, per RadioTimes.

Pasek and Paul have worked together on many occasions. They are best known for their work in “La La Land,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Spirited” and Disney’s live-action “Aladdin,” according to IMDb.

Here is an audio clip of Gadot’s song in Disney’s “Snow White” for you to listen to.