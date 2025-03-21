A still of Miguel and Dante from Disney's 2017 animated film "Coco." Disney announced that “Coco 2″ is in the works, set to be released in 2029.

Disney has announced that “Coco 2″ is in the works. The sequel is set to be released in 2029 and is already in progress at Pixar Animation Studios, according to The Associated Press.

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure,” said Disney’s CEO Bob Iger, according to Variety. “And we can’t wait to share more soon.”

The original “Coco” creative team will reunite to create the sequel. Lee Unkrich, the director of “Coco,” will direct “Coco 2″ with Adrian Molina. The movie will be produced by Mark Nielsen, who also produced the well-known and beloved films “Toy Story 4″ and “Inside Out 2,″ per the article.

Remembering ‘Coco’

We’re only a couple years short of a decade since the original “Coco” made its way to the theaters, leaving lasting impressions and catchy melodies stuck in viewers' heads.

Miguel, a 12-year old boy with a passion for music, finds himself living in the Land of the Dead, where he discovers the past of his close-knit family’s ancestors.

“Coco” made its mark in Pixar history by being the studio’s first feature film with a lead character from a minority group and nearly an entire Latino cast, according to The Associated Press.

The original movie made its mark and was a success, grossing more than $814 million at the box office and winning two Oscars — best animated feature and best song. It also won a BAFTA for best animated film and a Golden Globe, said the article.