This image released by Disney shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Snow White."

Disney’s “Snow White” has sparked more controversy than enchantment — and finally made its debut at the Hollywood premiere.

Critics have weighed in with their own thoughts on the headlining movie. Certified reviews on Rotten Tomatoes show that “Snow White” has earned a score of just 46% from 131 critics.

As the film opens in theaters on Friday, read what they’re saying to decide if this version is one you’re willing to watch.

What’s everyone so upset about?

Since Disney announced the live-adaptation remake of “Snow White” years ago, the film was faced with a train of controversial outbreaks.

Things got ugly for Disney clear back in 2021 when Disney cast Rachel Zegler, who is of Colombian descent, as Snow White — the character with skin famously “as white as snow,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Afterward, Disney received backlash in regards to the Seven Dwarfs, controversial comments made by the female leads Zegler and Gal Gadot, who plays the evil queen, and comments criticizing the original film by Zegler.

Despite the turmoil, and negative attention “Snow White” has received, the movie is likely debuting at $50 million to $56 million domestically, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What critics are saying