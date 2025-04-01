"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak stands with contestant Nikki Glaser during an episode of the show that aired in October 2022. After retiring from "Wheel of Fortune" last June, Sajak is returning to host the celebrity edition of the show, which premieres April 30.

After spending more than 40 seasons as the host of “Wheel of Fortune,” Pat Sajak delivered a farewell message to the show’s millions of viewers at home.

At the end of his final episode, which aired last June, Sajak shared that it was an “incredible privilege” to be a part of people’s lives night after night, as the Deseret News reported.

“Thank you for allowing me into your lives,” he said before signing off.

But it turns out Sajak actually hasn’t hosted his last show — yet.

Pat Sajak is hosting ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’

Sajak was originally supposed to host the celebrity edition of “Wheel of Fortune” last fall, just a few months after concluding the regular game show’s 41st season, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

But ABC pushed the release date to 2025 so Monday Night Football, other NFL games and presidential election coverage in the fall wouldn’t interrupt the show’s schedule, per TV Insider.

Now, the network has announced that “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” — with the 78-year-old Sajak at the helm for one last time — will premiere on April 30, alongside the prestigious “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament, according to TV Insider.

The upcoming season is being billed as Sajak’s “final spin,” per the “Wheel of Fortune” Instagram page.

Episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Who is competing on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’?

So far, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” has announced that the following contestants will be competing on the show, per an ABC news release:

Rainn Wilson

Ellie Kemper

Oscar Nunez

Josh Gad

Justin Long

Rachael Harris

Sam Richardson

Randall Park

Matt Walsh

Tiffany Haddish

Regina Hall

Joe Manganiello

Katharine McPhee

Andrew Rannells

Cameron Brink

The show will announce additional contestants at a later date, according to TV Insider.

What Pat Sajak said during his final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ episode

Sajak started hosting “Wheel” in 1981, taking over for original host Chuck Woolery. His final episode on the show aired last June, as the Deseret News reported.

Throughout his “Wheel” career, Sajak won the Emmy for outstanding game show host four times.

During his final episode, the longtime host signed off with a heartfelt message for fans.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, year after year, decade after decade,” Sajak said, per Deadline. “And I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues. No politics. Nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game. But gradually it became more than that.

“A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations,” he continued. “What an honor to play even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

Last fall, Ryan Seacrest joined longtime co-host Vanna White — who has been with the show since 1982 — to lead the show into a new era. He has signed a multiyear contract.

“I hope the audience feels the same way, but this is something I want to do for a long time,” Seacrest previously told USA Today. “No one can beat Pat Sajak. He’s a legend and icon. I can’t be Pat, I can be me. And I can hopefully make it as fun and seamless as possible. That’s all I can hope for.”